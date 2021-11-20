ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Avonte Maddox is next in line for a contract extension with Eagles

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Eagles selected five players during the 2018 NFL Draft, with everyone except Matt Pryor still on the roster and flourishing.

With Dallas Goedert signing a 4-year, $59 million, extension, Philadelphia now has three of four signed long term with Jordan Mailata and Josh Sweat getting new deals as well. That leaves only slot cornerback Avonte Maddox, but according to Mike Kaye of NJ.com, Goedert’s roommate is most certainly next.

“According to two separate sources, the Eagles and Avonte Maddox are discussing a contract extension and there’s optimism that a deal could be reached in the coming days or weeks.”

Maddox is the 22nd highest-graded cornerback in the NFL according to PFF and could be in line for a 4-year extension with a base value of $20 million with almost $9 million in full guarantee at signing.

Maddox is top-15 in the NFL in catches allowed (33), his 45 tackles are 10th among cornerbacks, and he’s also logged four pass breakups, an interception, and two forced fumbles.

With Darius Slay getting older and Steven Nelson set to be a free agent, locking up Maddox long-term is a wise investment.

