Apple will send emergency notifications to people who are being attacked by state-sponsored hackers.The feature, which it calls “Apple threat notifications”, will tell users they are being hacked and give them advice about what steps they need to take.They will arrive as an email and iMessage notification to any addresses saved with the user’s Apple ID. Users will also see them when they log in to Apple’s website.State-sponsored hacking attacks tend to be much more sophisticated than those carried out by more standard cybercriminals. That can make them much harder to spot. It also means that they tend to be...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 HOURS AGO