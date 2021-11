The Rye Garnets Girls’ Soccer team prolonged their time in the Sectional finals as much as they could, holding Clarkstown North to a 0-0 tie at Nyack High School October 31 after center midfielder and senior co-captain Hannah Bertisch went out of the game early with a torn ACL. Rye High, the No. 2 seed in Class A after winning their league title, kept the game tied going into penalty kicks, where the Rams prevailed 4-2. However, Section 1 rules decree that both teams, when tied after overtime, are considered co-champs. So, the Garnets received a championship plaque, their second in two years.

RYE, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO