The assignment of legal responsibility for the 10 deaths and scores of injuries that resulted when a densely packed crowd surged the stage during Travis Scott’s headlining set at his Astroworld festival in Houston on November 5 will not happen simply or quickly. In the week since the tragedy, at least 80 civil lawsuits have been filed in Harris County District Court, with defendants including Live Nation and a local promoter, festival location NRG Park and the county government body involved with managing it, a security contractor, a management company, Travis Scott himself, and Drake, who joined Scott onstage. The results will depend in large part on evidence turned up in investigations that are still ongoing. (Houston police have also opened a criminal investigation, but no charges have been filed yet.)

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO