Alabama A&M scored the game-winning touchdown with 42 seconds remaining as Texas Southern dropped an offensive shootout by a 52-49 margin Saturday afternoon at PNC Stadium. TSU would strike first on its second drive of the game as Andrew Body found Jonathan Giles for a 32-yard touchdown reception for a 7-0 lead after Richard Garcia III's PAT. AAMU would find the scoreboard on the following possession as Spencer Corey nailed a 41-yard field goal to cap off a nine-play, 34-yard drive as they trailed 7-3. TSU had an opportunity to score quickly on its next drive as Body found Ke'Lenn Davis for a 49-yard strike to the AAMU 3. However, the drive stalled as TSU turned the ball over on downs. The TSU defense came through and forced an AAMU punt and the offense rewarded them for its efforts as LaDarius Owens exploded for a 53-yard touchdown run for a 14-3 lead after the PAT.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO