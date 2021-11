The Vancouver Canucks have gotten through one quarter of their 82 game schedule so far, and that’s probably the nicest way one can assess it. Despite all the assurances heading into this season from GM Jim Benning that the team was going to not only be better, but they would be a playoff team this year, they are not. Not a playoff team, and not better. In fact, some things that this team does are worse than we saw in last year’s nightmare scenario, and even for a management group as perpetually inept as Benning and John Weisbrod have been, it’s still shocking.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO