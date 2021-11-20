31-year-old arrested, alcohol a suspected factor in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the multi-vehicle crash at Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive. The crash happened Friday evening shortly after 9 p.m.

According to CSPD, a white Chevrolet Silverado came through the intersection of East Woodmen Road approaching Duryea Drive, striking a Toyota Camry on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Both vehicles came to a stop on westbound lanes of traffic on East Woodmen Road. The Silverado rolled over during the crash.

All involved parties were transported for medical evaluation. 31-year-old Kevin Burgess has been arrested.

As of 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the roads were fully re-opened.

