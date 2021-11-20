ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

31-year-old arrested, alcohol a suspected factor in crash

By Kerjan Bianca
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2jED_0d2leEKe00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the multi-vehicle crash at Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive. The crash happened Friday evening shortly after 9 p.m.

According to CSPD, a white Chevrolet Silverado came through the intersection of East Woodmen Road approaching Duryea Drive, striking a Toyota Camry on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Both vehicles came to a stop on westbound lanes of traffic on East Woodmen Road. The Silverado rolled over during the crash.

All involved parties were transported for medical evaluation. 31-year-old Kevin Burgess has been arrested.

As of 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the roads were fully re-opened.

The post 31-year-old arrested, alcohol a suspected factor in crash appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

1 dead after shooting in east Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday morning in the east side of town. According to Pueblo Police, officers got a call for a shooting just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Portland Ave. One man was found with a gunshot wound and he was The post 1 dead after shooting in east Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was called to a neighborhood south of Colorado Springs for a report of shots fired, and neighbors in the area were urged to stay away from doors and windows around noon Thursday. The shooting was reported near 1400 Willshire Drive. Deputies reported they were The post Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

DUI suspected in fatal crash at Galley Road intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A serious crash killed one person and closed all lanes into and out of Galley Road at Murray Boulevard Tuesday night. According to a press release from Colorado Springs Police, crash investigators found a white Dodge Challenger had been heading west on Galley Rd. toward the intersection of N. Murray The post DUI suspected in fatal crash at Galley Road intersection appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: 2 dead near Hopeful Drive, homicide investigation underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were found dead Wednesday morning and the Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide. Officers are at a scene on Hopeful Drive, which is just south of Austin Bluffs Parkway near Academy Boulevard. CSPD said a person called police around 8 a.m. after returning The post Colorado Springs Police: 2 dead near Hopeful Drive, homicide investigation underway appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Accidents
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Accidents
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: Hit and run suspect; accused identity thief

Colorado Springs Police are sending out the call, again, for help to track down a driver who hit a cyclist and drove away. The cyclist, according to police, has a "long road to recovery." The crash happened Friday, November 5th, just before sunset, at the intersection of San Miguel Street and El Paso Street, in The post On the Lookout: Hit and run suspect; accused identity thief appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Juvenile suspect wanted by police after shooting at Pueblo hotel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are looking for a juvenile male in connection with a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon at a hotel near Highway 50. The shooting happened at the Val U Stay Inn and Suites, and police found a man with a gunshot wound in the courtyard of the hotel. The victim, The post Juvenile suspect wanted by police after shooting at Pueblo hotel appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping near south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a suspect accused of domestic violence and kidnapping was arrested Monday night after a chase involving sheriff's deputies and state troopers. According to EPCSO, deputies had been investigating domestic violence complaints against 29-year-old Kenneth Archuleta and obtained a warrant to arrest him. At The post Deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping near south Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Crash causes major backup on I-25 near Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Northbound Interstate 25 has reopened after a crash near Larkspur that caused major delays Thursday morning. Traffic began flowing again at about 10:10 a.m. Earlier The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that northbound Interstate 25 was closed between Colorado Springs and Denver on Thanksgiving morning due to a crash near The post Crash causes major backup on I-25 near Larkspur appeared first on KRDO.
LARKSPUR, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Accident#Cspd#Chevrolet
KRDO News Channel 13

Responding to structure fire Pueblo County Sheriff finds illegal marijuana grow

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- While responding to a structure fire in eastern Pueblo County, Pueblo County Sheriff deputies uncovered an illegal marijuana grow. Monday afternoon, deputies, members of the Sheriff's fire team, and Pueblo Rural Fire responded to the 5100 block of McCarthy Road on reports of a structure fire. At the scene, crews The post Responding to structure fire Pueblo County Sheriff finds illegal marijuana grow appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One person, one pet dead in overnight Cañon City mobile home fire

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A person and their pet are dead after a fire broke out at their home overnight in Cañon City. At 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, the Cañon City Area Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street. Initially, crews were told the fire was in The post One person, one pet dead in overnight Cañon City mobile home fire appeared first on KRDO.
CAÑON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police work to identify man found dead in Fountain Creek

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man found dead in Fountain Creek. According to CSPD, police were notified of a deceased male in a creek adjacent to the El Pormar Youth Sports on October 3, 2021. The El Paso County Coroner's Office The post Colorado Springs Police work to identify man found dead in Fountain Creek appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 people dead in Colorado Springs shooting at Memorial Park, juvenile in critical condition

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An adult and one juvenile died in a shooting Saturday night at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department says officers arrived at the scene of the shooting around 7 p.m. at the Skate Park, which is within Memorial Park at 1705 E. Pikes Peak Avenue. Upon The post 2 people dead in Colorado Springs shooting at Memorial Park, juvenile in critical condition appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
KRDO News Channel 13

Balloonist makes surprise landing in Colorado Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Grocery store parking lots are usually packed with cars around the holidays, but one Colorado Springs King Soopers had a balloonist make a surprise landing in the middle of a lane on Thanksgiving morning. Several KRDO viewers caught sight of the balloon slowly descending near Woodmen Road in north Colorado The post Balloonist makes surprise landing in Colorado Springs shopping center appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Stabbing suspect identified, from shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a woman called 911 from the area of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School, located at 6910 Defoe Avenue in Security/Widefield, saying she had been stabbed.  The Fountain Police Department arrived on scene first and they discovered an adult female with serious stab wounds. They rendered The post Stabbing suspect identified, from shelter-in-place in Security-Widefield appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-vehicle crash near Woodmen Rd. and Duryea Dr.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Woodmen Rd. and Duryea Dr. According to CSFD, three vehicles were involved in the accident. The crash is blocking the eastbound and westbound lanes of Woodmen. pic.twitter.com/7FL5iTooZn— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 20, 2021 Drivers are asked The post Multi-vehicle crash near Woodmen Rd. and Duryea Dr. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man shot in the face near south Colorado Springs, deputies investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a shooting is under investigation after a victim showed up at a nearby porch with a gunshot wound to his face Friday morning. EPCSO deputies say the call came in just before 6 a.m. and the caller reported that a man was bleeding The post Man shot in the face near south Colorado Springs, deputies investigating appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multi-car crash closes northbound Powers Boulevard at Carefree Circle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police and first responders closed a section of northbound Powers Boulevard Friday afternoon due to a multi-car crash. Several vehicles were seen damaged in the road near Carefree Circle. According to Colorado Springs' Traffic, all northbound lanes were closed at that intersection. Information about injuries hasn't been released at this The post Multi-car crash closes northbound Powers Boulevard at Carefree Circle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff investigating overnight shooting

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting. At 6 a.m. Thursday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a local hospital where a shooting victim was being treated. After interviewing the victim, officers discovered an incident occurred at a residence in the 7000 The post El Paso County Sheriff investigating overnight shooting appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: man arrested after brief pursuit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After a brief pursuit Wednesday, officers arrested a man for a felony warrant. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Homeless Outreach Team Officers were addressing camping violations in Dorchester Park at 11:12 a.m. While addressing the violations, officers contacted two individuals wanted for warrants. Police say one individual was The post Colorado Springs Police: man arrested after brief pursuit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘Threats’ cancel COVID-19 vaccine clinics

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two state-run mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Pueblo County School District 70 buildings were canceled last week following "threats" from an online group, according to a D70 spokesperson. The vaccine clinic cancelations resulted in 115 people, including kids, not being able to get vaccinated last Thursday and Friday. The first The post ‘Threats’ cancel COVID-19 vaccine clinics appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy