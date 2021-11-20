ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Looking to get some holiday shopping done this weekend? Here are 17 early Black Friday deals we love

By Jennifer Manfrin, BestReviews
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYfK7_0d2leCZC00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Thanksgiving is still several days away, but early Black Friday prices have already arrived on many popular name-brand items you’ll be proud to give. When it comes to deep discounts in a wide spectrum of categories, we’ve found low prices on everything from Chromebooks to Nespresso machines so you can shop and save effortlessly.

While picking our favorite pre-Black Friday deals, we’ve also found low prices on outdoor essentials, kitchen must-haves, playsets and more. So relax, get ready for turkey day and use our roundup below to start checking names off your holiday shopping list.

Best deals to shop today

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z94eg_0d2leCZC00

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and Health Tracker: 28% off at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 monitors numerous fitness and health metrics, including heart rate, steps, sleep patterns and stress to help anyone on your shopping list live their best life. Built-in GPS enhances fitness goals, which can be tracked with the included 6-month Fitbit Premium membership.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MYFmx_0d2leCZC00

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 6.5-Quart Pro Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer: 36% off at Kohl’s

This multi-purpose cooker takes the place of multiple small appliances, making it a gift any avid cook would love. It works as both a pressure cooker and air fryer and boasts 11 preset programs for perfect results with every meal.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UgddE_0d2leCZC00

VTech KidiBeats Drum Set: 28% off at Amazon

Vtech’s KidiBeats Drum Set not only entices little ones ages 2 to 5 years to explore their music-making abilities but also encourages hand-and-eye coordination and teaches numbers and letters. It stimulates young imaginations with bright colors and LED lights.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpCzp_0d2leCZC00

Casper Original Mattress: 20% off at Casper

Casper’s cooling foam mattress provides restful sleep with the brand’s Zoned Support, designed for back comfort. In addition to being on sale ahead of Black Friday, it comes with a 10-year warranty and 100-night sleep trial to make it an outstanding value.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F91k0_0d2leCZC00

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets: 38% off at Sur la table

Whether you’re shopping for someone setting up their first kitchen or a home chef who needs a few new pans, this three-piece set includes versatile sizes that fill different cooking needs. We love the nonstick coating that is free of potentially harmful PFOA and releases food for easy cleanup.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNPC4_0d2leCZC00

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: 50% off at Amazon

Streaming is easy with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick that now offers both Alexa voice control and TV controls. It features 4K resolution that makes images pop and is compatible with today’s top streaming platforms. Grab several for stocking stuffers this weekend while they are half off.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Skyfw_0d2leCZC00

Smith Skyline XL ChromaPop Goggles: 62% off at Backcountry

Proprietary ChromaPop technology is what makes these goggles special and creates superior definition in all types of outdoor conditions. The lenses resist fogging up, so they are perfect for sunny, wintry days. The QuickFit strap system keeps them secure and comfortable.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TCNF1_0d2leCZC00

Ryobi ONE+ 18-Volt Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit: 30% off at Home Depot

If you’re shopping for tools for someone on your list, this 6-piece kit is a comprehensive choice. You’ll get a charger, two lithium-ion batteries and six essential power tools ready to tackle repairs and projects around the house. This weekend’s sale price is one of the lowest we’ve seen.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPMZr_0d2leCZC00

VIZIO M Series 5.1 Premium Soundbar: 30% off at Amazon

Take any TV’s audio to the next level with VIZIO’s M Series soundbar that produces clear, bold sound. It includes a 6-inch subwoofer that will fill any room with immersive entertainment.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FZ2I_0d2leCZC00

Revlon Pro Collection One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizing Hot Air Brush: 35% off at Bed Bath & Beyond

Revlon’s hair dryer-hot air brush combo is a versatile hair styling tool that creates beautiful looks in minimal time. Ceramic and ionic technology protect hair, leaving it soft and full of body.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ar321_0d2leCZC00

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Down Quilted Packable Puffer Jacket: 64% off at Macy’s

This puffer jacket is both warm and stylish, and sports a packable design that makes it easy to stash when the weather warms up. It’s available in 12 attractive color combinations and a choice of five sizes.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IgBQn_0d2leCZC00

Breville Nespresso Vertuo Next: 48% off at Sur la table

The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a coffee lover’s dream, thanks to its ability to customize coffee and espresso beverages with the Aeroccino 3, five brew sizes and compatibility with a large selection of Nespresso capsules. What’s more, any eco-conscious coffee enthusiast will appreciate that it’s made with 54% recycled materials.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pXEg_0d2leCZC00

Black Diamond Helio 76 Skis: 50% off at Backcountry

Anyone who’s dreaming of a white Christmas on the slopes will love these lightweight skis that are easy to maneuver and built to deliver a memorable ride. The narrow construction is designed for speed. Grab a pair this weekend and enjoy an incredible price.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqtvS_0d2leCZC00

Kenneth Cole Reaction Reverb 3-Piece Hardside Luggage Set: 75% off at Macy’s

At a savings of just over $750, this luggage set is an ideal gift for that person on your list who’s ready to travel again. It comes with three hardside bags that are expandable, have rugged handles and wheels and are built to withstand the bumps and scrapes that often occur when traveling.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sqXNV_0d2leCZC00

Bobsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum: 49% off at Home Depot

Any pet owner will appreciate how the PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum cleans pet messes around the house. That’s because this versatile robot has powerful suction that whisks pet hair off carpet, plus it sweeps and mops hard flooring.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pbd6G_0d2leCZC00

Sparkle Reversible Quilt Set: 40% off at Bed Bath & Beyond

With a snowflake pattern and soft microfiber material, this quilt set is great for the holiday season. It’s reversible and includes a pillow sham.

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvhv2_0d2leCZC00

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook: 33% off at Lenovo

This Chromebook is speedy, sleek, and built for versatility at work or in the classroom. Long battery life, an aluminum chassis, reliable Wi-Fi 6 and ample storage equal a solid deal.

Shop Now

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
SHOPPING
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Deals#4k Tv#Holiday Shopping#Black Friday Deals#Bestreviews#Gps#Fitbit Premium#Amazon Vtech#Casper Original Mattress#Zoned Support
CNN

Best Buy launched Black Friday sales early: Here are the best deals we could find

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. Over the years, Best Buy has been known to offer steep discounts on tech and gadgets for Black Friday. And this year appears to be no different. From TVs and Chromebooks to gaming laptops and soundbars, there are plenty of deals to sift through.
SHOPPING
ABC7 Chicago

Black Friday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping

Ready or not to deck the halls, holiday shoppers should bookmark these deals for Black Friday 2021. The biggest discount day of 2021 falls on the day after Thanksgiving, but many major retailers announced early-bird sales for customers looking to cross off items on their wish lists. The spread-out savings...
SHOPPING
Footwear News

The 37 Best Black Friday Shoe Deals and Sneaker Sales You Can Shop Now

For over the past decade, Black Friday has remained the biggest shopping day of the year. Held annually the Friday after Thanksgiving, Black Friday represents the official countdown to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, when gift giving is in full effect. Retailers entice their customers with big savings to kick off the holiday season. This year, the holy grail of shopping days is Friday, Nov. 26, and there will be tons of Black Friday shoe and sneaker deals to take advantage of in 2021. Is it worth shopping Black Friday shoe and sneaker sales? In a word, yes. With Black Friday so widespread among retailers,...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Shopping
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be collecting all of the year’s best Black...
ELECTRONICS
TheDailyBeast

Black Friday Started Early This Year—Here Are All the Deals Worth Shopping

Sure, it may feel like it was just only yesterday that we were bracing our wallets in anticipation of another epic Amazon Prime Day sale, but the week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday (also known as "Turkey Five" and "Deals Week" by the way) extravaganza is apparently already here. Black Friday sales seem to start earlier and earlier every year, and this year many brands and retailers have taken note and launched their sale events way early. Alas, early Black Friday deals 2021 are here, so there's no need to wait until the post-Thanksgiving day madness to score on some stellar deals and get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping list.
SHOPPING
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy