Pittsburgh, PA

Fire in South Side send one to hospital, kills two dogs

By Nick Horwat
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pittsburgh Police, Fire, and EMS responded to an early morning 2-alarm fire in the South Side.

The fire resulted in the deaths of two dogs and an inured male victim.

Authorities responded to a call for a fire on the 1100 block of East Carson Street around 5:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

Upon arrival they saw flames coming from the second floor of the building.

Firefighters located the male victim inside the burning building; He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported and no damage was made to surrounding structures.

The Fire Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the fire.

