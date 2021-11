Let us know which products YOU would hands-down recommend to a curlfriend. If you’ve been transitioning or building yourself a healthy hair routine, you know it can take a whole lot of trial and a whole lot of error. It can be a lengthy and costly undertaking, and that’s why there’s nothing quite like finding that Holy Grail product that gives your curls or coils exactly what they need. When you find the one, you want to shout it from the rooftops – and this is your chance to do just that!

