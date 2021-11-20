ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Cute dachshund puppies picking their own collars go viral on TikTok

By Elaine McCallig
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsOGE_0d2lcuB400

A TikToker filmed her mini dachshund puppies choosing their own collars, and the results are absolutely adorable.

TikToker Shona Taylorson shared the video with her 12,600 followers last month and quickly racked up over 5.7 million views.

In the clip, puppies Pickle, Pea, Olive, and Bean select which collar they would like:

In the comment section, a TikTok user joked: “They all looked like they were feeling guilty for taking them.”

“They were all so polite about it,” another added.

A comment with 10,000 likes reads: “Don’t be shy, give us a fashion show.”

Shona delivered, posting a video of the pooches posing in their new fashionable accessories:

In the comments, Shona said they all went to great homes, with just Pea remaining with her who is being “treated like a princess”.

Shona first shared videos of the pups when they were even tinier in September.

She shared key milestones, such as their first time eating, with fans on TikTok:

Shona’s videos of her cute dogs are just what we needed to kick off the weekend with a smile.

Comments / 9

Related
imdb.com

TikTok Star Huey Haha Dead at 22

Update: A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson confirmed Huey Haha died on Oct. 25. The spokesperson stated, "The preliminary investigation into that incident indicated no foul play and the investigation was turned over to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office." ______ TikTok star Huey Haha is dead, leaving behind 2-year-old daughter Princess. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Huey's friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos and videos with the 22-year-old influencer, writing, "Used to saying Rip but this hurt the most. we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Dachshund#Collars#Tiktoker#Bean
Kokomo Perspective

Dog Left Behind in Doghouse Finds a Mom Who Loves Him | The Dodo

Bo was left behind in a doghouse in Moore, Oklahoma. He was suffering from mange and had been attacked by coyotes when rescuers arrived to save him. Special thanks to Bo's rescuers at Street Dog Rescue, Moore, OK, his fosters at Pyr Paws N Fluffy Tails Rescue, and Patricia Williams for his forever home!
MOORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Lets Daughter, 11, Paint His Nails In Adorable Video

Mark Wahlberg is officially the best girl dad ever as he let his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, paint his nails in a cute new video. Mark Wahlberg, 50, proved he is the best girl dad when he posted a video of himself after his 11-year-old daughter, Grace, painted his nails. In the video, Mark said to the camera, “I thought Halloween was over…she got me again,” as he held up his hand which was covered in extremely long pointed tips with black spiderwebs painted on them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

The Kid Who Went Viral in the Viral "Where We Bout to Eat At" Video Has Died

Viral videos can often be relatively straightforward, even if that makes them no less hilarious. In one legendary example, a young boy asks "Where we 'bout to eat at?" The internet loved that brief clip, and the person on camera, Antwain "Big TJ" Fowler eventually earned a massive social media following as a result. Now, TJ is in the news again, and many want to know what happened to him.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Kitten who was born with four ears goes viral

A cute kitten born with two sets of ears has gone viral after gaining a legion of cat-loving followers on Instagram. Midas, the four-month-old Russian Blue has already gained over 30,000 followers on Instagram, since the first photo was uploaded to the cat’s dedicated account (@midas_x24). The kitten was a...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Tiniest Abandoned Puppy Makes Unreal Transformation | The Dodo

Watch until the end! You won't believe what kind of difference a little love makes. ❤️. Special thanks to LA on Cloud 9 for finding Jordan and getting him to Hope for Paws for the help he needed. Follow Hope For Paws: thedo.do/hfp on Facebook for rescue updates: thedo.do/hopeforpaws. Keep...
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

10 dog breeds that do not enjoy cuddles

While dogs are known for getting and giving affection, some breeds such as Bloodhounds, Chow Chows and Afghan Hounds prefer to have their own space. According to research published by The Scotsman, some canines are more likely to turn down cuddles and pats compared to others. Much like humans, not all dogs show affection the same way, with the study discovering that Scottish Terriers, Malamute pups and Cairn Terriers also don't enjoy cuddles.
PETS
Indy100

Indy100

124K+
Followers
6K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy