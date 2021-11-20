Cute dachshund puppies picking their own collars go viral on TikTok

A TikToker filmed her mini dachshund puppies choosing their own collars, and the results are absolutely adorable.

TikToker Shona Taylorson shared the video with her 12,600 followers last month and quickly racked up over 5.7 million views.

In the clip, puppies Pickle, Pea, Olive, and Bean select which collar they would like:

In the comment section, a TikTok user joked: “They all looked like they were feeling guilty for taking them.”

“They were all so polite about it,” another added.

A comment with 10,000 likes reads: “Don’t be shy, give us a fashion show.”

Shona delivered, posting a video of the pooches posing in their new fashionable accessories:

In the comments, Shona said they all went to great homes, with just Pea remaining with her who is being “treated like a princess”.

Shona first shared videos of the pups when they were even tinier in September.

She shared key milestones, such as their first time eating, with fans on TikTok:

Shona’s videos of her cute dogs are just what we needed to kick off the weekend with a smile.