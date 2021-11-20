ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man critically injured by firework at Delph vigil

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who was injured by a firework at a vigil is in a life-threatening...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Higher Walton deaths: Couple stabbed to death named

A couple who were stabbed to death inside a house have been named. The bodies of Tricia Livesey, 57, and Anthony Tipping, 60, were discovered in Cann Bridge Street, Higher Walton, near Preston at about 13:40 GMT on Saturday. Post-mortem examinations found that they had died as a result of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGNtv.com

Man critically injured in shootout with attempted robber on CTA bus on South Side

CHICAGO — A 21-year-old man was critically injured after being shot during an attempted robbery on a CTA bus on the South Side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in the first block of East 71st Street. The man was on a CTA bus going eastbound when another man attempted to rob him at gunpoint, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
MLive

Man critically injured in shooting at Kalamazoo County apartment complex

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A man was critically injured in a shooting at a Kalamazoo-area apartment complex Sunday morning. The man was shot around 1:14 a.m. on Nov. 21, in the 1300 block of Concord Place Drive, within the Concord Place Apartment complex, Kalamazoo County Undersheriff James VanDyken said. The apartment complex is located near the intersection of Drake Road and KL Avenue, in Oshtemo Township.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Greater Manchester Police
foxbaltimore.com

Man critically injured in shooting near North Avenue

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was critically injured after being found shot in a parked car near West North Avenue and Coppin State University. Officers responded to Braddish Avenue, just north of North Avenue, at about 7:52 p.m. They found the 29-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

Man Critically Injured In East Oakland Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot Thursday afternoon in East Oakland, police said. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of 76th Avenue. Officers responded and located a man who was wounded. The man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police. The shooting was the fourth incident of gun violence in Oakland in just over 24 hours, and comes days after the killing of Jasper Wu, a toddler hit by a stray bullet while riding in a car on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland. Police are asking anyone with information on the latest shooting to call the department’s felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Man critically injured in shooting on Edwards Street in Portsmouth

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3kwGiMz. Man critically injured in shooting on Edwards Street in Portsmouth. Man sustains life-threatening injuries following crash involving pedestrian on E Ocean View Ave in Norfolk. Fatal crash near Midtown Tunnel. ODU defeats FAU 30-16 for third-straight win in wild game. Norfolk...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Register Citizen

Waterbury police: Shooting leaves one man critically injured

WATERBURY — One man is in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound to the chest early Sunday, Waterbury police said. Around 1:29 a.m., Waterbury police responded to the area of Brook Street after receiving a weapons complaint. Shortly afterwards, police said they were notified that a victim had been...
WATERBURY, CT
10TV

1 critically injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in west Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on Fremont Street near Wilson Road. The person shot was taken to Doctor's Hospital. Police are still looking for a suspect. Additional information...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Voice

Man Critically Injured In Hit-Run Long Island Crash

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash near a Long Island intersection that left a man critically injured.It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 in Mastic.Transito Sanchez, age 54, was walking westward from Mastic Road to Herkimer Street when he was struck by a pickup truck at 4:59 p.m. …
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Pair sought after man critically injured in Bristol assault

Two men are being sought by police after another man was punched to the floor in an "altercation" with two men. The victim, aged in his 20s, was assaulted near OPA Restaurant in Baldwin Street, Bristol, in the early hours of Friday. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Boy cried 'no-one loves me' before death

Audio recordings of a six-year-old boy crying "no-one loves me" and "no-one's gonna feed me" before his death have been released by police. The recordings have been played at the trial of his father Thomas Hughes and partner Emma Tustin who both deny murdering him. Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Man In Critical Condition After Homewood South Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HOMEWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot twice in Homewood South on Monday. Pittsburgh Public Safety said police officers were flagged down by bystanders in the 7800 block of Franstown Avenue after the shooting, which occurred in the 7800 block of Bennett Street. First responders took the man to a local hospital in critical condition. Police responded to the 7800 block of Frankstown Avenue for a male shot.He was transported by medics in critical condition.Detectives are investigating.More here ➡️ https://t.co/PrjlaPpOh3 pic.twitter.com/1I3UHCOVCN — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 23, 2021 Police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BBC

Stephen McKinney: The man who thought he got away with murder

Stephen McKinney thought he had got away with murder. The death of his wife Lu Na during a holiday in County Fermanagh in April 2017 appeared to be a tragic boating accident. The couple, who lived in Convoy in County Donegal, had hired a cruiser on Lough Erne for a three-night Easter break.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy