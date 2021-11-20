ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Watford v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford boss Claudio Ranieri makes three changes to the side that were beaten 1-0 away at Arsenal before the international break. Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley and Adam Masina come in, while Danny Rose and Ozan Tufan drop to...

www.bbc.co.uk

PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
UEFA
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE
PREMIER LEAGUE

