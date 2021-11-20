ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple tells workers they have right to discuss wages, working conditions

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Apple delivered a message to employees on Friday that was striking given its reputation for secrecy: a reminder that workers may discuss wages, hours and working conditions. The notice came as some employees have been pushing Apple to do more to ensure there are no...

