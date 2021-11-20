ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Gets Over 22 Years, Using Social Media To Entice A Child To Produce Photos Depicting Sexual Abuse

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JE7Lr_0d2lbAyn00

A Florida man has been sentenced after using social media to entice young girls to send sexual photos to him, according to court documents.

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced , 31, Jacksonville, to more than 22 years and 6 months in federal prison for attempted production of child sex abuse images.

McKenzie was also ordered to serve a 20-year term of supervised release and to register as a sex offender.

McKenzie had pleaded guilty on May 3, 2021.

According to court documents, based on an ongoing investigation, FBI agents had reason to believe McKenzie had used an online account to upload child pornography to a private chat room in a particular social media application (app). On March 15, 2021, the agents conducted an interview of McKenzie at his residence in Jacksonville, Florida.

During the interview, McKenzie admitted to using this social media app and, specifically, to using his account to request minor females take “nude” photos of themselves.

McKenzie also admitted that the photos were sexually explicit. McKenzie stated, when he was on the app, he sought out chat rooms with names that suggested minor children would be present. During a search of McKenzie’s cellular phone, FBI agents discovered online conversations McKenzie had with minor children on the same app.

On March 24, 201, FBI agents conducted a second interview with McKenzie, showing him a recording of one of those online conversations with a minor child.

In that conversation, which took place from January 4, 2021 to February 22, 2021, McKenzie solicited the child to produce and send him photos of the child engaging in sexually explicit conduct. McKenzie admitted to engaging in the conversation.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ashley Washington.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Local News, Sports, and National Headlines.Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here. Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Four Pinellas County Suspects Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges At Clearwater Hotel

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – On Monday, detectives from the Narcotics Division received information regarding a large amount of methamphetamine being delivered to drug traffickers at WoodSpring Suites located at 15672 U.S. Highway 19 North in Clearwater. Through various investigative techniques, detectives identified, 36-year-old Travis Nicotera, 29-year-old Brandon Pagels, 22-year-old Jessica...
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Fbi#Child Pornography#Politics#Tampafp Com#Tampa Local News Sports#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

In A Surprise To Everyone Except Those Who Live There, Gathering Of Doctors In Florida Was The Superspreader That Never Was

Blue states are now grappling with rising COVID-19 infections, and perhaps deaths, as fall’s chill marches toward winter’s freeze. According to the Associated Press, Connecticut has the fastest-rising rate of new COVID illnesses – jumping 116 percent in two weeks. The AP also noted, “Four of the five states with the highest recent increase in virus cases are in New England.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police Investigating Shooting Of A Juvenile

TAMPA, FL. – Tampa Police are investigating a Tuesday shooting of a juvenile and are asking anyone with information to call in. Around 4:42 pm on Tuesday, dispatch received several calls reporting that someone was shot near the intersection of 22nd St. and 26th Ave. Officers arrived and found a...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Gov. DeSantis Says Biden “Emboldening Terrorist Groups” After Removing FARC From Terrorist List

Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis responded to President Biden’s decision to remove the radically communist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) from the United States list of foreign terrorist organizations. For decades, this violent organization perpetuated countless murders, bombings, assassinations, kidnapping, and attacks under the guise of “redistributing wealth.”. “President Biden’s...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Texas School District’s CRT Course For Teachers Purports ‘American Is Oppressive,’ ‘White Supremacy Is Everywhere’

Teacher training at a Texas public school district teaches the tenets of Critical Race Theory, according to a document obtained by Fox News and videos provided by an education activist. Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) is reportedly infusing Critical Race Theory (CRT) into its teacher training, which states that...
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
85K+
Followers
11K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy