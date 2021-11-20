Powell family shares a love of classic cars

The off season, between October 1st and April 30th, is when our beloved pets are allowed on the beach and Boardwalk. Pets get to enjoy the things their humans get to enjoy year round, including a run on the beach, a stroll on the Boardwalk, and a picture taken at some of Ocean City’s iconic photo ops like the Ocean City Life Saving Museum and Ripley’s. They get to enjoy the sunrises and sunsets, the views, the fun of parades on the Boardwalk and the opportunity to just sit, relax and enjoy their time in Ocean City with the rest of their family! We have put together some of the great pictures you sent us of you and your pets enjoying Ocean City in the off season. Want to bring your pooch here on vacation? Find a pet friendly hotel in Ocean City here.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO