Powell, WY

Powell family shares a love of classic cars

By Kevin Killough
Sheridan Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOWELL — The Cole family has a love of classic cars, pickups and motorcycles that now spans a generation. It was shortly after Gary and Donna Cole married, in the late 1990s, that Gary bought a 1987 Dodge D150 half-ton pickup. Donna, meanwhile, bought a 1966 Dodge Coronet 440 before the...

