Florida woman arrested after Canadian border agents seize 56 illegal weapons

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Weapons seized: Canadian border agents seized 56 weapons and arrested a Florida woman. (Canada Border Services Agency)

A South Florida woman is accused of trying to smuggle 56 guns into Canada earlier this month, border authorities said.

Vivian Richards, 48, of Oakland Park, was booked on several charges, including attempting to smuggle, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking and making false or deceptive statements, according to a news release from the Canada Border Services Agency.

The charges stem from the agency’s Nov. 1 seizure of a vehicle referred for secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario, The Detroit News reported.

According to the CBSA news release, officers discovered 56 undeclared prohibited firearms,13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition. The items, which were seized by agents, were located in boxes that were placed in the trunk of the car.

“The Canada Border Services Agency is the first line of defense for our country,” Marco E. L. Mendicino, Canada’s minister of public safety, said in a statement. “The smuggling of firearms is a threat to public safety and this seizure is an example of our steadfast commitment to preventing dangerous criminal activities and keeping Canadians safe.”

Richards is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, according to the CBSA release.

The investigation is ongoing, WXYZ reported.

Clyde
4d ago

Obviously this woman isn't the brightest bulb on the tree! I can imagine her saying that she "forgot" those weapons were in the car. What a shitwit!!!

Reply(2)
31
I got my Haagen-Dazs
4d ago

one a question was she going to Canada or was she trying to get to Alaska you gotta go through Canada to get to Alaska where the guns are legal.

Reply(5)
8
DEMS SUK..
3d ago

They do a better job than this administration is allowing our agents on the southern border to prevent sex trafficking drugs illegals guns...

Reply(1)
8
