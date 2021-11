Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter are both aware that big fights are hard to come by in today's boxing landscape, and they are determined to make their Saturday showdown a memorable one. The undefeated Crawford puts his WBO title on the line against the second-ranked Porter in the main event of a boxing card from the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas. Television coverage of the pay-per-view portion of the card is set for 9 p.m. ET. Booking the fight required the cooperation of two major promoters as Crawford (37-0, 28 KOs) is affiliated with Top Rank and Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) with Premier Boxing Champions. This type of teamwork is rarely seen in boxing these days, thus explaining the lack of high-profile matchups in the welterweight division. Crawford and Porter have promised to deliver the action-packed classic that fans crave.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO