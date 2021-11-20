PHOTOS: Reed Sheppard announces commitment to UK

The United Kingdom is in a "retrofit race" against time to upgrade and improve its office stock across six key regional economic centers. JLL says that the UK will not meet its net-zero commitments unless significant action is taken over the next 10 years to retrofit 90 percent of the office stock in England and Wales’ largest regional office markets. A report called Sustainability and Value in the Regions said that the six areas — Thames Valley, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds — are at risk of not meeting the UK government’s target for all non-domestic properties to have an EPC B rating by 2030.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO