ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

PHOTOS: Reed Sheppard announces commitment to UK

By Photos by Dylan Wilson
Sentinel-Echo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — The wait is over for...

www.sentinel-echo.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

WATCH: Reed Sheppard Decision Recap

On Saturday morning, Reed Sheppard committed to the Kentucky Wildcats in front of his friends, family, and the North Laurel High School community. The 6-foot-3 combo guard became the first prospect from the class of 2023 to choose the ‘Cats; and he sure is an important one, too. Ranked as...
LONDON, KY
WTVQ

As many thought, Reed Sheppard following dad, mom to UK basketball

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As many had projected, University of Kentucky men’s basketball got a prized recruit in the class of 2023 when North Laurel High standout and the son of two basketball talents Reed Sheppard announced he would sign with the Wildcats. The coveted five-star recruit made the announcement...
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

4-star ATH Barion Brown commits to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Wildcats have added more speed to their roster. Barion Brown announced Wednesday afternoon that he would commit to UK. The Wildcats add him to the Class of 2022 signing class. He is the highest rated wide receiver in the UK signing class.
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Big Blue Nation
Lexington Herald-Leader

How to watch star recruit Reed Sheppard’s college announcement Saturday morning

The highly anticipated college announcement from North Laurel High School basketball recruit Reed Sheppard will be televised by WYMT on Saturday morning. WYMT will carry Sheppard’s decision live on its television station, as well as streaming live on WYMT.com and the WYMT Facebook page. The station says fans can also watch via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and VUit.
LONDON, KY
irei.com

UK in retrofit race to meet net-zero commitments

The United Kingdom is in a "retrofit race" against time to upgrade and improve its office stock across six key regional economic centers. JLL says that the UK will not meet its net-zero commitments unless significant action is taken over the next 10 years to retrofit 90 percent of the office stock in England and Wales’ largest regional office markets. A report called Sustainability and Value in the Regions said that the six areas — Thames Valley, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds — are at risk of not meeting the UK government’s target for all non-domestic properties to have an EPC B rating by 2030.
ECONOMY
loudersound.com

Tears For Fears announce UK tour

Tears For Fears have announced Uk. tour dates for 2022 in support of their recently announced new album, the bands first for 17 years, The Tipping Point. “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again, ays Curt Smith. "We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
hennemusic.com

Noel Gallagher announces UK tour

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced dates for a 2022 UK tour. The 10-show series will open with an appearance at the In It Together Festival in Wales on June 4, with shows wrapping up in Bristol on June 22. Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 26 @...
MUSIC
inavateonthenet.net

Huddly and Ascentae announce UK partnership

UK distributor Ascentae has announced a partnership with Huddly to bring its AI intelligence powered USB conference cameras to UK meeting rooms. Jon Knight, managing director, Ascentae, commented: “We’re really excited that Ascentae and Huddly will be working together in the future. Huddly represents another example of our growing ecosystem of brands that forms part of the future around intelligent data driven workplace solutions. Huddly has put focus on building smart video conferencing solutions that offer a great integration with our existing portfolio of scalable and seamless meeting room products that can support a smarter future workplace.”
BUSINESS
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Punched footballer moves to rehabilitation hospital

A British footballer left in a coma when he was attacked in Australia has been moved to a rehabilitation hospital, his parents have said. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was attacked in Perth, where he had been living. His parents Nicola and Peter said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MetalSucks

Ghost Announce European/UK Tour

Ghost have announced plans to tour Europe and the UK in 2022. Support will come from Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats and Twin Temple. Dates are below (via The PRP). Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 26 at 09:00am CET. Ghost recently released a new song, “Hunter’s Moon,” as...
ROCK MUSIC
WKYT 27

Barion Brown, one the country’s top playmakers, commits to UK

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Barion Brown, a 6-foot-1, 173-pound receiver out of Nashville’s Pearl Cohn High School, announced on Wednesday his commitment to Kentucky. Brown chose the Wildcats over Alabama, Ole Miss and many more. 247Sports lists Brown as the nation’s No. 4 athlete and No. 111 prospect overall and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Lexington Herald-Leader

Telling Calipari, one and done, and what’s next. More on Reed Sheppard’s commitment.

There was a palpable sense of relief in the air of the North Laurel High School library on Saturday morning. That’s where star basketball recruit Reed Sheppard and a small group of family and friends had congregated just minutes after the 17-year-old announced his commitment to the University of Kentucky in the school’s gymnasium a little ways down the hall.
LEXINGTON, KY
Sentinel-Echo

Reed Sheppard expected to announce college decision Saturday

North Laurel's Reed Sheppard is expected to announce his college decision at 9 a.m. Saturday at North Laurel High School, according to multiple sources. Sheppard, a junior, has offers from several Division I programs including the University of Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and Virginia. Sheppard is the son of Jeff and...
LONDON, KY
Corbin Times Tribune

Reed Sheppard expected to announce college decision Saturday

North Laurel's Reed Sheppard is expected to announce his college decision at 9 a.m. Saturday at North Laurel High School, according to multiple sources. Sheppard, a junior, has offers from several Division I programs including the University of Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and Virginia. Sheppard is the son of Jeff and...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy