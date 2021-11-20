ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands protest in Vienna against COVID restrictions before lockdown

Cover picture for the articleVIENNA (Reuters) – Thousands of people, many of them far-right supporters, protested in Vienna on Saturday against coronavirus restrictions a day after Austria’s government announced a new lockdown and said vaccines would be made compulsory next year. Whistling, clapping, blowing horns and banging drums, crowds streamed into Heroes’ Square...

The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
AFP

'Jabbed, cured or dead', Germany warns as Europe battles Covid surge

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Euro winter of Covid discontent: Now Germany bans unvaccinated people from restaurants as continent goes on 'red alert' for Christmas lockdowns, French protest against further restrictions and Belgians are ordered to work from home

Germany is following Austria's example in locking-down unvaccinated people in regions where hospitals are becoming 'dangerously full' of Covid patients. Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday announced that the move is 'necessary' to tackle a 'very worrying' fourth wave of the pandemic that is overwhelming hospitals, and blamed the unvaccinated for driving the surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

New Swedish PM resigns on first day in job, hopes for swift return

STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's first female prime minister, Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson, resigned on Wednesday after less than 12 hours in the top job after the Green Party quit their two-party coalition, stoking political uncertainty. But Andersson said she had told the speaker of parliament she hoped to...
EUROPE
mix929.com

French Prime Minister Castex tests positive for coronavirus -PM’s office

PARIS (Reuters) – French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for the coronavirus and is isolating himself, the prime minister’s office said on Monday. Castex, who is fully vaccinated against the virus, learned his daughter had tested positive after he returned from Belgium, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. Castex then tested positive himself.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mix929.com

Merkel’s husband blames Germans’ laziness for low vaccination rate

BERLIN (Reuters) – Joachim Sauer, Chancellor Angela Merkel’s academic husband, has blamed his compatriots’ “laziness and complacency” for Germany’s comparatively low vaccination rate, saying public rejection of science has never been as visible as now. Sauer, who until his retirement in 2017 was professor of quantum chemistry at Berlin’s Humboldt...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

French PM tests positive for Covid

French Prime Minister Jean Castex tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, his office told AFP, adding that he would isolate for 10 days while continuing to work. Castex "immediately carried out a PCR test" after finding out that one of his daughters had tested positive, his office said. Castex had been in Brussels on Monday morning, where he met his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo. He was accompanied on the trip by several other senior colleagues, including France's Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin and Europe Minister Clement Beaune.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mix929.com

Italy tightens screws on Covid ‘anti-vaxxers’, extends jab mandate

ROME (Reuters) – Italy on Wednesday tightened the screws on people still unwilling to take an anti-COVID jab, sharply restricting access to an array of services and making vaccines mandatory for a wider group of public sector workers. Under the measures, which will come into force from Dec. 6, unvaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Explosive' Covid riots paralyse France's Guadeloupe

School cancelled, barricades on the street and pharmacies trashed: days of rioting against measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 have brought normal routines on France's Caribbean island of Guadeloupe to a standstill. Paris authorities sent elite police and counter-terrorism officers to Guadeloupe over the weekend in a bid to quell the violence, the latest Covid-related headache in France's overseas territories for the government of President Emmanuel Macron. Vaccination rates in France's overseas territories, in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and the Pacific, have generally been far lower than those on the mainland and there has been repeated unrest over anti-virus measures. Protests in Guadeloupe, a territory of roughly 400,000 people, broke out after an announcement that coronavirus jabs would be mandatory for all healthcare workers, with the demonstrations marred by clashes and looting.
PROTESTS
AFP

Europe battles Covid surge as WHO warns of 700,000 more deaths

Europe remains "in the firm grip" of Covid and the continent's death toll could top 2.2 million this winter if current trends continue, the World Health Organization warned on Tuesday. Europe is battling an upsurge in the pandemic that saw Austria return to lockdown this week while Germany and the Netherlands are poised to announce new restrictions. A further 700,000 people in the 53 countries that comprise the WHO's European region could die by March 1, the global health agency said, in addition to the 1.5 million who have already succumbed to the virus. It expects "high or extreme stress in intensive care units (ICUs) in 49 out of 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ample supplies, anti-vax lies: Why Bulgaria has the EU’s lowest vaccination rate

The doctor is desperate. For months she has been trying to convince her neighbours in this northwest Bulgarian town to get vaccinated to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19. But it is a losing battle and on one recent grey Wednesday afternoon, only a trickle of patients shows up to get vaccinated.There are abundant supplies and a choice of either the Pfizer, Moderna or Janssen vaccine, yet only 12 per cent of those in Vidin, a town of 63,000 inhabitants near the Romanian border, have been double jabbed.“The cases have increased,” said Pepa Tsvetanova, a physician and public health official...
PHARMACEUTICALS
