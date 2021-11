The Gopher men's hockey team, Gopher football team, SCSU women's basketball team, Granite City Lumberjacks, NDSU Bison football team, SJU football team, and Minnesota Timberwolves all checked one in the win column on Saturday, but the Gopher women's basketball team, SCSU men's hockey team, SCSU men's basketball team, St. Cloud Norsemen, St. Cloud adapted soccer team, and Minnesota Wild all came up short. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings return home to U.S. Bank Stadium to host the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers Sunday.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO