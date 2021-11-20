ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple tells workers they have right to discuss wages, working conditions

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Apple delivered a message to employees on Friday that was striking given its reputation for secrecy: a reminder that workers may discuss wages, hours and working conditions. The notice came as some employees have been pushing Apple to do more to ensure there are no...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
adafruit.com

Apple and Right to Repair

At long last, Apple will allow customers repair their own phones. Of course, folks have been cracking open their Apple products since the days of the Mackintosh — and before. But now Apple will sell repair parts directly to the public, setting the company aside from most other phone manufacturers. Here’s more from MOTHERBOARD:
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Conditions#Labor Relations#Apple Software#Reuters
inquirer.com

Workers have a new psychology. They’re telling bosses they have had it.

It’s been almost 45 years since Johnny Paycheck sang David Allan Coe’s famous lyrics, “Take this job and shove it, I ain’t workin’ here no more.” But that seems to be the theme song of many workers today. Almost every month, record numbers of employees are leaving their jobs. And...
BUSINESS
BBC

Apple digital ID scheme comes with conditions and costs

Apple's much promoted digital driver's licence feature comes at a cost to the taxpayer, according to reports. Announced in September, it will allow residents in eight US states to store state IDs and driver's licences inside the Apple Wallet app on their iPhone. Apple has "sole control" of several aspects...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
WISH-TV

IKEA to raise starting wages to $16 for US workers

(AP/WISH) — IKEA on Tuesday announced that it will be raising starting wages for U.S. workers to $16 per hour, with wages at some locations starting at $17 or $18. The new starting wage will go into effect on Jan. 1 and will apply to full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees across the U.S.
RETAIL
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
AFP

US unions call for halt to Amazon buyout of MGM

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector. "Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers. The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May. Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
LABOR ISSUES
Scranton Times

Trend aids low-wage workers

An estimated 3% of American workers quit their jobs in September, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported last week. That’s the highest percentage since the agency started keeping track two decades ago.
ECONOMY
KCRG.com

John Deere raises wages for non-union workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - John Deere’s non-union workers will see increased wages, according to the Des Moines Register. Deere said its salaried staff will receive an eight percent raise. It comes after union workers accepted a contract agreement with Deere for increased wages after more than a month on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy