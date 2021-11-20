ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Town, WV

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND ANALYSIS: November 20

By Ted Black
theracingbiz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article3-5-6-4 In the Saturday night opener, a two-turn event for $5,000 claimers, #3 King Nekia (7-2) looks to regain his winning ways here for trainer Ronney Brown and gets the nod for mild upset. #5 Suspiros (9-5) was solid second last out for owner-trainer Ernest Haynes and looms the likely post...

www.theracingbiz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
theracingbiz.com

OFF THE PACE: DEAR NEW DELAWARE PARK OWNERS

Note: The sale of Delaware Park to an investment group was announced Nov. 5, ending 38 years of Rickman family control. Our Mike Valiante reached out to representatives of both the Clairvest Group, which declined to comment, and Rubico Racing, which did not respond. Here, he offers his thoughts to the new owners.
DELAWARE STATE
theracingbiz.com

VANCE SCHOLARS LEARNING ON THE JOB

Good thing the highs are so high in racing, because the lows can be pretty darn low. Trainer Dale Capuano could smile a bit late Sunday afternoon after his promising two-year-old Vance Scholars rallied from midflight to win an allowance/optional claimer by a half-length, running down 17-1 shot Figlio Del Re.
ANIMALS
theracingbiz.com

LAUREL PARK UNVEILS 2022 Q1 STAKES SCHEDULE

Highlighted by the annual mid-February renewals of the historic General George (G3) and Barbara Fritchie (G3), Laurel Park will launch the new calendar year with 17 stakes worth a total of $1.9 million in purses through the first three months of 2022. Stakes action begins Saturday, Jan. 22 with six...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

HELLO BEAUTIFUL SEEKS 4TH STRAIGHT IN POLITELY

Whenever trainer Brittany Russell has designs on giving stable star Hello Beautiful some time off, the 4-year-old filly has other ideas. Fresh off a record-tying performance in last month’s Maryland Million Distaff, Hello Beautiful will go after her ninth career stakes victory in Friday’s $75,000 Politely at Laurel Park. The...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charles Town, WV
Sports
State
Maryland State
City
Charles Town, WV
theracingbiz.com

PIE TIME AT LAUREL PARK!

No matter the time of year, or the occasion, holiday traditions mean different things to different people. For more than three decades, aside from hosting its annual live race card, Thanksgiving Day has meant only one thing at Laurel Park – pies. Tens of thousands of the tasty treats –...
LAUREL, MD
The Game Haus

College Basketball Picks Week of November 22

The college basketball season has started! There are plenty of big games that will be picked this year. Here are college basketball picks week of November 22. Go to our college basketball page for more stories like College Basketball Picks Week of November 22!. You can like The Game Haus...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KVIA ABC-7

Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino to resume live horse racing on Dec. 31

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- After a lengthy break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino announced Monday that it would resume live horse racing on New Year's eve. Post time to start the $15 million 62nd racing season at Sunland Park will be 12:25 p.m. on Dec. 31. Officials also announced planning The post Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino to resume live horse racing on Dec. 31 appeared first on KVIA.
SUNLAND PARK, NM
theracingbiz.com

AIR TOKEN LOOKING FOR MORE IN BENDER MEM’L STKS.

Corrales Racing’s Air Token, upset winner of the Maryland Million Sprint in his last start, will look to carry that momentum against graded-stakes placed Double Crown and Galerio and multiple stakes winner Whereshetoldmetogo in Friday’s $75,000 Howard and Sondra Bender Memorial at Laurel Park. The fifth running of the seven-furlong...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race 2#U S#Race 3#Derby Day#Delaware Park#Onion Juice
theracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Nov. 24

Parx Racing has a 10-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:10 p.m, and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 44-7-3-5In this maiden event, we’ll land on the chalk in the form of #4 Xenatown (5-2). The sophomore Uncle Lino filly ran a good one last out to be second versus similar, chasing the pace and then going with the winner (but not quite all the way ‘with’). Beaten less than a length, she was clear of the rest, and a repeat should get it done today… First-time starter #7 Bourbon Bon Bay (12-1) is the first foal out of a three-time winner and by Maryland sire Bourbon Courage. She’s showing a couple of zippy works on the page… #3 Super Duper Fly (7-2) led a long way last time but faded badly to finish fourth, and it’s hard to see the additional half-furlong of today’s race doing her any favors… #5 Eight Danzas (4-1) rallied into third last time (behind Xenatown and ahead of Super Duper Fly) without being a threat to the top pair. The knock on her is a dozen unsuccessful attempts to break her maiden…
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: November 24

Ruben Silvera, shown here aboard Indian Lake over the summer, had a big week at Parx last week. Photo by Jerry Dzierwinski. Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. LAUREL PARK. FIRST STAR: DON’T CALL...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

VIDEO: LAUREL PARK IN :60 NOV. 23

Laurel Park in :60 highlights three of the weekend’s top Laurel stories in (a little more than) a minute…. Which stories caught our eye this past weekend at Laurel? The above video has whatcha need to know…. The top three are:. How cool is Bobby G?!?. Vance Scholars posts 2yo...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy