ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Kyle Rittenhouse attorney says he ‘did not approve’ Tucker Carlson’s film crew following them at trial

By Timothy Bella
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges Friday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced that he would not only interview the teen on Monday, but also had a film crew following the 18-year-old throughout the murder trial as part of an upcoming documentary for Fox Nation. In...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 3

Related
New Haven Register

Tucker Carlson Is a 'Manipulative Son of a Bitch' - and Other Thoughts from Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger is the kind of Republican that Democrats say we need in Congress to put American politics on a more even keel. Throughout Donald Trump’s rise to power, Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Republican representative from Illinois, grew more wary of the president’s willingness to stay inside the boundaries of his executive authority and more convinced that Trump would try to dismantle democratic institutions that got in his way. Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection,” and he’s one of only two Republicans, along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), sitting on the House select committee to investigate the January 6th attack on the US Capitol.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Justin Wells
The Independent

Tucker Carlson cancels appearance on Fox after bizarre monologue about experience with opioids is leaked

A day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s monologue on opioid painkillers was leaked, conservative political commentator Jesse Watters replaced him on his talk show.Watters appeared as a guest host on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday night, where he discussed how an alleged Russian claim “changed the course of United States politics.”Carlson reportedly underwent an emergency back surgery on Wednesday morning and then went to the studio to host his show at night, Fox News said.However, in a recording obtained by Motherboard, Carlson can be heard saying he took a huge amount of opioid painkillers after the surgery and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#The Film Crew#Fox News#Fox Nation#Cnn
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

MSNBC inaccurately claims Rittenhouse attorney asked for Rev. Al Sharpton to be tossed from courtroom

MSNBC deleted a tweet and issued a correction on Friday after inaccurately reporting Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer asked Rev. Al Sharpton to be tossed out of the courtroom. "’Arrogant insensitivity’: Rev. Sharpton slams Rittenhouse lawyer who asked for Sharpton’s removal from court," MSNBC reported in a now-deleted tweet. MSNBC’s "PoliticsNation" host...
POLITICS
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Host Won't Glorify Kyle Rittenhouse: 'He's Not A Hero Here'

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner is urging the conservative network’s viewers not to interpret Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal as a cause for celebration. In Monday’s installment of “Outnumbered,” which touched on President Joe Biden’s varied responses to the verdict, Turner noted that it was “particularly hard for facts to break through all the emotion” in the media’s coverage of the trial.
POLITICS
Primetimer

Geraldo Rivera criticizes Fox News colleague Tucker Carlson for "messing around with Jan. 6 stuff" with his Patriot Purge docuseries

“'False flags!? Bullsh*t," Rivera tweeted of Carlson's three-part Tucker Carlson Originals series for Fox Nation featuring debunked conspiracy theories about the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol. In an interview with The New York Times, Rivera says of his Fox News colleague: “Tucker’s wonderful, he’s provocative, he’s original, but — man oh man. There are some things that you say that are more inflammatory and outrageous and uncorroborated. And I worry that — and I’m probably going to get in trouble for this — but I’m wondering how much is done to provoke, rather than illuminate.” He added: "Messing around with Jan. 6 stuff …The record to me is pretty damn clear, that there was a riot that was incited and encouraged and unleashed by Donald Trump.” Asked if he would urge his Fox News bosses to reconsider airing the special, Rivera said: “I don’t want to go there, that’s not my job," adding of Carlson: “He’s my colleague. He’s my family. Sometimes you have to speak out about your family.” Fox News didn't respond to The Times' request for comment.
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

MSNBC Host Calls for Removal of Kyle Rittenhouse Judge After He Rebukes Prosecutor

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross on Wednesday raised the prospect of removing the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for first-degree homicide after he verbally thrashed the prosecutor in the case. “Honestly,” Cross wrote in an afternoon Twitter missive directed at The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, “how can this judge...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

What percentage of Democrats believe Kyle Rittenhouse shot black men?

It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that some liberal outlets want to fool their readers about what happened the night Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men. We should study just how successful those outlets have been on this score of misinforming — or, to be more charitable, how ineffective the largest outlets have been on the task of accurately informing the public.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mediaite.com

Whoopi Goldberg Says Rittenhouse Trial Sends Message ‘It’s Okay to Shoot White People Too’

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg said on Tuesday that the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has sent the message “it’s okay to shoot White people.”. Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse is facing multiple charges related to the shootings. Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, while the prosecution has claimed otherwise. As of Tuesday morning, the jury has been deliberating the charges.
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy