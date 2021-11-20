Week 12: B1G Early Game Thread

The Buckeyes were absolutely electric in a 59-31 win over Purdue. Remember when the big story was that they had settled for 8 field goals the last 2 weeks? Well, that’s clearly a thing of the past. Ohio State (9-1, 7-0) found the end zone on its first 6 drives before settling for a field goal just before halftime. It surely helped to have Garrett Wilson back in the lineup, as he had 118 yards from scrimmage and 3 TDs — in the first half. He finished with 4 TDs. When TreVeyon Henderson had to go to the locker room, Miyan Williams stepped up and racked up 117 yards. This offense is just so loaded.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO