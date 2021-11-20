Raina Perez, Kayla Jones break down home win over K State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Nov. 13, the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats will rekindle an 11-year rivalry that spans back to the Great Depression. Although WVU currently leads the series 6-5, including the last five-straight, this matchup hasn’t always been so skewed. When it began during the 1930 season, the WVU football team, at this point an independent, was lead by sixth-season head coach Ira Rodgers. The team was 4-3 coming into the game. Rodgers and WVU quarterback Jake Sebulsky finished the series’ initial meeting against then-Kansas State Agricultural College with the first series win, 23-7.
