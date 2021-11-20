Raina Perez, Kayla Jones break down home win over K State

It wasn't always easy, but the final score showed that Duke was the much better team than visiting Army as the Blue Devils won 82-56 in the first of back-to-back games. Wendell Moore led the way, notching the program's fifth triple-double ever and just the third under Coach K. The Hall of Fame Head Coach spoke after his last home opener ever, breaking down the emotions that go in to his final farewell season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO