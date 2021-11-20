Mike Trimble, veteran newspaperman, dies at 78

‘AN UNBROKEN CIRCLE’: TIMOTHY HURSLEY, JAMES MATTHEWS, PETER SCHEIDT. THROUGH 1/23/2022. Trinity Gallery, Historic Arkansas Museum. Free. This collection of three Arkansas artists — photographer Timothy Hursley, sculptor/woodworker Peter Scheidt and documentarian/textile artist James Matthews — takes its name from the old gospel tune, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” and, Curator of Exhibits Carey Voss said in a video livestreamed from the exhibit’s opening night, from the idea of transformation. Seemingly disparate in terms of technique, all three artists, Voss said, “are completing that circle where they engage with materials that have been cast off or left for dead, in a way.” That goes for Matthews’ found object quilts, Scheidt’s furniture sculptures and Hursley’s haunting prints.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO