Little Rock, AR

Mike Trimble, veteran newspaperman, dies at 78

By Max Brantley, Ernest Dumas
 5 days ago
Mike Trimble, our friend and former colleague, died in Denton, Texas of complications from cancer. Here’s an obituary prepared by the de facto encyclopedia of Arkansas journalism, Ernest Dumas. Mike Trimble, an Arkansas-born writer who had a celebrated career as a reporter and editor for six journals in Arkansas...

