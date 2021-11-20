ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Nick Saban explains which Alabama team he has 'heartfelt love' for the most

By Dave Hooker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNick Saban has faced this question before. The Alabama coach still has no solid answer for it. “I really…I can’t,” Saban said when asked about his favorite win at Alabama according to a report...

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
Nick Saban assesses Bill O’Brien after nine games as Alabama’s OC: “I think he’s done a good job.”

Alabama fans have targeted him for criticism, but Nick Saban has no problems with Bill O’Brien. He assessed Alabama’s first-year offensive coordinator on Thursday. Despite having its lowest scoring output of the season against LSU, Saban likes what O’Brien is doing offensively. Before the matchup with the Tigers, the Crimson Tide scored 40+ points versus Miami, Mercer, Southern Mississippi, Mississippi (Ole Miss), Mississippi State, and Tennessee. Alabama is fourth in the nation and first in the Southeastern Conference for scoring offense, averaging 43 points per game. Bryce Young is leading the Heisman race as a first-year starting quarterback. Jameson Williams and John Metchie are in the running for the Biletnikoff Award. During his radio show, “Hey Coach,” Coach Saban did not put the blame squarely on O’Brien for the offensive showing.
Nick Saban reveals his big problem with his Alabama team

Nick Saban is notoriously tough on his Alabama teams, but he has a very specific complaint about this year’s squad that he’s trying to address. Saban suggested that his Alabama team lacks the hunger of some past squads in light of last year’s national championship win. The Alabama coach attributed that to players being a little bit too satisfied and needing to be motivated in a different way.
What is Nick Saban’s record vs Auburn as the Alabama coach?

Auburn has had the most success against Nick Saban since he took over as the Alabama football coach, winning five out of 14 games. There is no greater college football rivalry than the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn and Nick Saban can attest to that as he heads into his 15th game in the series.
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to viral Nick Saban rant about 'self-absorbed' Alabama fans

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Kirk Herbstreit is one of the many influential college football voices to weigh in on Nick Saban’s viral rant Wednesday night. While on his radio show, Saban sent unappreciative and “self-absorbed” Alabama fans a message — be thankful for this team and program and don’t complain about not blowing out teams.
Nick Saban provides injury update on key Alabama defenders DJ Dale, Drew Sanders

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Nick Saban gave an update at his Wednesday post-practice press conference on defensive players DJ Dale and Drew Sanders. Dale was injured during last week’s warmups prior to the Arkansas game due to a knee injury but may return in time for the Iron Bowl, although Saban says he’s not quite at 100 percent.
Nick Saban continues tough love comments on Jahleel Billingsley

Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley hasn’t played since Oct. 23. But once he’s back on the field, his coach wants him to make the most of his opportunities. Nick Saban hasn’t held back about Billingsley this season. Earlier this year, he brought up Billingsley’s commitment to the program and said “that’s not up to me” regarding how Billingsley can work his way up the depth chart.
Nick Saban has measured response when asked about criticism of coordinators

Fake a field goal in the red zone and get turned away, you’ll hear it. Throw on 3rd-and-short and airmail the pass, you’ll hear it. Play press-man and get burned, you’ll hear it. Play off and get nickel-and-dimed down the field, you’ll hear it. Arm-chair quarterbacking is just part of the territory. Every coach and every coordinator in college football has their decisions questioned when things don’t work out.
What Nick Saban said after Alabama beat New Mexico State

Alabama took care of its business Saturday against New Mexico State, recovering from a 3-0 deficit to win, 59-3 over the FBS independent Aggies. The Tide could move closer to an SEC West title after Mississippi State came back Saturday afternoon to threaten to hand Auburn its third SEC loss. Alabama can get another boost toward a division crown Saturday night if Ole Miss defeats Texas A&M.
Nick Saban working on sideline anger, behavior during Alabama football games

Alabama coach Nick Saban routinely launches into anger mode during games on the sideline, visible frustrations he is admittedly trying to work on. They make for viral moments, Saban says, that he often regrets. Ahead of Saturday's 59-3 win over New Mexico State — during which he gave the line judge a piece of his mind amid a 53-point game in the fourth quarter — Saban told Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi he has tried his best to work on his behavior during games.
