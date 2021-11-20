Overnight shooting in Hartford

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - A man is in the hospital and Hartford police are investigating an early morning shooting.

Officers were alerted via Shot Spotter just before 2:00 a.m.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene in the area of 768 Maple Avenue.

Moments after they arrived, police were notified that a victim had arrived at an area hospital.

The man in his 40s was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

There's no word yet on his condition, whether there area any suspects or a motive for the shooting.