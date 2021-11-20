ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘It’s unacceptable’: Father of Jacob Blake reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

By Ryan Kruger
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRGX6_0d2lPd1O00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — As the world watched the verdict come down in the case against Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with shooting three men during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Jacob Blake, Sr. was devastated.

“It’s unacceptable,” said Blake.

Blake’s son, Jacob Blake, Jr. is now paralyzed after he was shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha Police Officer in August of 2020. The shooting sparked outrage and protests which ultimately led to the deadly shooting by Rittenhouse.

A jury said Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed two men and injured another.

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

“Imagine if that little boy was Black. That 17-year-old. He’s a little boy. Imagine he was Black,” said Blake.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey has been cleared of wrongdoing by investigators. The Police Chief says Sheskey’s actions were within department policy.

Prosecutors chose not to file charges against the officer who has since returned to the force. In October, the Justice Department announced it wouldn’t be filing civil rights charges against Sheskey.

The shooting blew out two vertebrae in Blake’s spine.

“He’s in pain, daily. Some days he has good days. Some days he has bad days,” said Blake, Sr. “No one is really recognizing what he’s going through. He can no longer run with my grandchildren.”

Blake filed a lawsuit against Sheskey. The family is hoping the Justice Department will reopen its investigation into Sheskey.

“I won’t stop representing for my son,” Blake, Sr. said. “When I’m buried, I’ll be buried in a Jacob Blake shirt. Justice for my son.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Sayre man arrested and sentenced for laundering $1.89M from victims

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sayre man was sentenced to just over seven years in prison for conspiring to launder around $1.89M in fraudulent mail and wire fraud schemes. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Jabin Godspower Okpako, 36, and his wife, codefendant Christine Bradley Okpako, 54, also of Sayre, received around $1,898,046 […]
SAYRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Wisconsin State
WBRE

Bradford County fatal fire victim identified by State Police

LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police have identified the victim of last Friday’s fatal house fire in Bradford County. According to State Police, 69-year-old Nanette Zampier of Ulster was pronounced deceased at the scene on Moore Hill Road on Nov. 19 after first responders found a home fully engulfed in flames. At 3:45 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Justice Department#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Eyewitness News Webcast: Wednesday, November 24th

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating what caused a five-year old to fall from a third story window in Northumberland County. Plus, the Scranton Federation of Teachers voted in favor of the newest contract proposal from the district. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Pottsville Police charge man with DUI after hit-and-run involving 12-year-old

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have charged a man with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence after a hit and run incident in October. According to the Pottsville Bureau of Police, Detective Joseph Welsh filed a criminal complaint against Fred Anthony Yeastedt, 38, of St. Clair. Police say on October 29, Yeastedt […]
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy