ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Salome’s Stars

By Submitted
Willits News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a good time to let that intrepid Aries temperament take charge. Your strong leadership will help settle those still-unresolved situations. Support comes from a surprising source. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Your problem-solving talents shine as you move to cool...

www.willitsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Nov. 25

Today’s Birthday (11/25/21) Craft your masterpiece this year. Steady discipline with creative projects produces spectacular results. Discover something new about yourself this winter, energizing your work, health and fitness next spring. Peaceful summer contemplation processes changes, inspiring new visions and plans next autumn. Listen, express and share. To get the...
LIFESTYLE
The Daily

Your monthly forecast for November

Editor's Note: "Husky Horoscopes" is a monthly series dedicated to UW-themed astrological predictions. This month, dear Aries, you’re going to find yourself disappointed by setbacks due to circumstances out of your control. You may find that no matter how hard you work, you’re not going to get the results you want. Your CHEM 142 grade might be below your standards, or perhaps Cody from Theta Delta Chi might not answer your texts as quickly as you’d like. Regardless, try to resist your typical impulse to drop everything and change course entirely. It will all be okay in the long run.
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Thanksgiving Will Be Extra Special

There’s something about Thanksgiving that makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Regardless of how you feel about this quintessentially American holiday, there are so many ways you can slip into the spirit of it all. Thanksgiving is an opportunity to gather with your family and loved ones, and that alone is a reason to love it. You spend the whole day cooking comfort dishes such as mac ‘n’ cheese, pumpkin pie, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and of course, the renowned turkey. By the time it’s all over, your belly should feel just as full of food as your heart feels full of love. However, there’s a reason these lucky zodiac signs will have have the best Thanksgiving 2021 — Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — and astrology has everything to do with it.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel So Much Pressure On Thanksgiving

Anyone who’s familiar with the concept of family knows that, sometimes, your relatives can be a bit much. You share an entire history together and just because you’re part of the same family doesn’t mean you’re automatically going to get along smoothly. This is just one of the many reasons why the holidays can be more stressful than you’d expect. In fact, the astrology surrounding this year’s Thanksgiving might bring forth more chaos than what is ideal. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst Thanksgiving 2021 — Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius — then you might see more negatives than positives.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salome#Taurus#Leo#Virgo#Libra
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 11/25/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You just need a few days to get things under control but that's not going to happen. Work with what you have and you'll come up with the next best thing. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't talk back. There are certain days...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your November Horoscope Is Here & These Dates Will Surprise You

November’s astrological movements are gonna shake up your world — hopefully for the better. The new moon in Scorpio that occurs on November 4 is an intense moment. Uranus retrograde opposes the new moon, making the events of the day unpredictable and exciting. The following day, Mercury enters Scorpio and Venus moves into Capricorn. Communication won’t be as plentiful during this time, as we’ll be relying on unspoken words to express our innermost sentiments. Financial and romantic matters will be taken seriously then — that’s right, it’s time to boss up when it comes to our IRAs and saving plans, and love lives. Eclipse season begins on November 19, when the lunar eclipse in Taurus activates our passions. Finally, the sun’s movement into Sagittarius on November 21, followed by Mercury’s swift jump into the same fiery sign on November 24, will make us all more adventurous and willing to expand our horizons without hesitation.
LIFESTYLE
chatelaine.com

Your Monthly Horoscope: December 2021

We’re wrapping up the last eclipse of this cycle in the last month of the year and it seems like an unimaginable feat that we’re ushering in 2022. A total solar eclipse in Sagittarius will transpire on Dec. 3 and 4, but it isn’t visible in most places except for Antarctica. This is the last installment of this cycle of eclipses on the Gemini and Sagittarius axis, which started in the spring of 2020. A potent beginning is underway.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

The Blood Moon On Nov. 19 Could Be Life-Changing For 4 Signs

Gird your loins, because eclipse season has officially arrived. In astrology, an eclipse is more than just a trippy phenomenon in the sky; it’s a harbinger of immeasurable change. An eclipse has the tendency to “eclipse” things out of your life, paving the way for something new and unexpected. Although the intensity of an eclipse can leave you with cosmic whiplash, you can rest assured there’s always a higher purpose to its impact. After all, an eclipse activates the lunar nodes, which brings you closer to your ultimate destiny. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the November 2021 blood moon lunar eclipse the most — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — you may come face to face with your fate.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Refinery29

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 21st to 27th, 2021

It’s the last full week of November and the end of Scorpio season, but not the end of Scorpio’s influence, what with Mars still making his mark under Scorpio’s stars. Still, the universe is wise and our Sun’s ingress in Sagittarius is a welcome relief following an especially potent lunar eclipse on the Taurus/Scorpio axis. Even the stars need a break from time to time, to recover and to reflect. The days leading up to the quarter moon in Virgo on the 27th are just that. An opposition between the Sun in Sagittarius and the North Node in Gemini on the 23rd encourages us to leave space for what we don’t yet know, to live in the story before we decide how it ends. Mercury in Sagittarius follows the impulse with an opposition to the North Node on the 25th, asking: “Are you sure? Is that true? Could there be another truth?” — before we put our feet in our mouths. Saturn in Aquarius sextiles Chiron in Aries on the 26th, supporting our efforts to circumnavigate the paths formed by old wounds, to stop what has harmed us from hemming us in. By the 28th, the Sun’s conjunction to Mercury should feel like an alignment, a light that clarifies our intentions, that helps us mean what we say and say what we mean — even if it hurts.
LIFESTYLE
rwuhawksherald.com

Who’s your astrological soulmate?

Those that believe in astrology usually utilize their horoscopes to bring insight into a job, mentality and more often than not, a relationship. However, horoscopes and birth charts can be difficult for beginners to understand. So, if you are looking for love, here are my favorite zodiac pairings. First, you...
ASTRONOMY
dailytitan.com

How to relieve stress based on you astrological sign

Life can be very stressful at times, and there are many ways to relieve stress to the point that it is hard to choose what is right for you. Luckily, there are different ways to de-stress specific to each zodiac sign, which are specially aligned with personality and needs. Aries...
ASTRONOMY
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

SCORPIO (October 23 to November 21) It’s been a hectic time for you, and you might want to take a break to restore both body and soul. You’ll then be set to face new challenges later this month. SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21) It’s a good idea to take...
LIFESTYLE
Teen Vogue

Relationship Red Flags, by Each Zodiac Sign

Red flags exist for a reason. Have you ever met a new person and immediately knew there was something off with their energy — just total bad vibes? Red flag! Or have you ever really connected with someone, only to quickly see the cracks beneath the surface of their personality as you get to know them better? More red flags.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Your Thanksgiving Horoscope Has “Expect The Unexpected” Written All Over It

Despite the celebratory energy that comes with every holiday season, you never really know what the festivities have in store. That is, until you check the astro-weather, of course. It’s no secret that the cosmos works in mysterious ways, but your Thanksgiving 2021 horoscope has “expect the unexpected” written all over it.
LIFESTYLE
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 22

Tonight, the sun enters generous Sagittarius, and on Wednesday, communication planet Mercury joins it there. After the focused intensity of Scorpio season, Sagittarius season offers the chance to unclench your muscles, take beautifully idealistic risks, and give the people around you the benefit of the doubt again. Sagittarius knows the world is full of wonders. This season offers you some faith — and maybe even some concrete evidence — that things will be okay.
LIFESTYLE
News Channel Nebraska

Who Is Pisces Soulmate Compatibility?

Originally Posted On: https://soulmatetwinflame.com/index.php/2020/09/20/who-is-pisces-soulmate-compatibility/. A Pisces in love is emotional. This zodiac sign is highly sensitive to the feelings of others. They care about the emotions of their partner. They can easily get hurt with words, even if the bond is not meant for them. Pisces can be emotional with...
LIFESTYLE
niagaranow.com

Horoscope: Relationships sparkle and simmer starting Saturday

This week, we see the new moon in Scorpio and Mercury entering Scorpio. Thursday, Nov. 4: A walking contradiction it is to say "today we see the new moon in Scorpio," because the new moon is never visible. It’s when the sun shines no light on the moon. That means it’s a suitable time to plan accomplishments for the full lunar month ahead. It was Nov. 4, 2008, that Barak Obama became the 44th president of the United States of America.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Sagittarius Season Will Be Full Of Exciting New Adventures For 3 Zodiac Signs

Sagittarius season is a time for adventure. As a mutable fire sign, the energy is expansive, hopeful, and it almost feels like just about anything is possible. As a Jupiter-ruled sign, Sagittarius is all about gradual growth, and the beauty that comes with experiencing new things. Now that Jupiter’s no longer retrograde and Scorpio season has come to an end, this energy will be much easier to harness, especially for the three lucky zodiac signs who will have the best Sagittarius season 2021: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius (aka fire signs). The fire signs have one major thing in common, and that’s energy. Each of them is always eager to push things forward in their own unique way, and Sagittarius season will be on their side in traditional Jupiter-like fashion to support making that happen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

If You're One of These 3 Zodiac Signs, Brace For the Nov. 4 New Moon

If you thought you could scoot through the last two months of 2021 unscathed, be warned: you're not out of the woods yet. The universe has more surprises up its sleeve for everyone in the coming weeks. More specifically, the Nov. 4 new moon in Scorpio, arriving at 5:14 p.m. ET, will likely bring some level of transformation, on many levels, to each zodiac sign. On the same day, the sun will move opposite Uranus, the planet associated with unexpected shakeups and changes, as well as rebellion and extremes. Emotionally speaking, the new moon will affect each sign a little differently, of course, but three zodiac signs may feel its wrath more than the rest. The bottom line? You might want to brace yourself for some pretty major life changes you didn't see coming.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

This Week Will Be Full Of Fun Experiences And Romance For 3 Zodiac Signs

It may be autumn, the season of brisk chills and cloudy days, but things are heating up this week. It all begins with a Mercury-Mars conjunction, with the planet of communication joining forces with the planet of instinct, you may feel an overwhelming desire to mean what you say and say what you mean. While this can give you immense motivation and clarity, it can also least to impulsive behavior, so make sure to take a deep breath before taking action. Either way, November 8, 2021 will be the best week for these zodiac signs — Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces — so if you happen to be a water sign, listen up.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy