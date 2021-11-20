The Dawson Foundation gives away 300 turkeys and all the trimmings

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Many Northeast Ohio families in need will able to gather around a table and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the generosity of FOX 8’s Own Wayne Dawson and others.

The Dawson Foundation partnered up with the Grace Tabernacle BC and the city of Lyndhurst to give away 300 turkeys with all the trimmings Saturday morning.

The event took place at the Grace Tabernacle BC’s church 5020 Mayfield Rd in Lyndhurst.

To date, Wayne and his brother William have awarded 70 college scholarships totaling nearly $100,000 and also hundreds of coats and meals .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.