The Dawson Foundation gives away 300 turkeys and all the trimmings
LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) — Many Northeast Ohio families in need will able to gather around a table and enjoy a Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the generosity of FOX 8’s Own Wayne Dawson and others.Company recalls mustard sold in Ohio
The Dawson Foundation partnered up with the Grace Tabernacle BC and the city of Lyndhurst to give away 300 turkeys with all the trimmings Saturday morning.
The event took place at the Grace Tabernacle BC’s church 5020 Mayfield Rd in Lyndhurst.Preparing for Thanksgiving? Make sure these onions aren’t among your ingredients
To date, Wayne and his brother William have awarded 70 college scholarships totaling nearly $100,000 and also hundreds of coats and meals .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0