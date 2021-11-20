Ben Roethlisberger clears COVID protocol, expected to start Sunday

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) After not being listed anywhere on the Steelers Friday injury report, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been activated to the teams’ 53-man roster.

His activation means that he has passed the NFL’s required COVID-19 protocols and produced multiple negative tests.

Roethlisberger missed last week against the Detroit Lions due to a positive COVID test.

According to reports, Roethlisberger will still fly separately than the team this afternoon to Los Angeles.

The Steelers take on the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

With the future Hall of Fame quarterback back on the 53-man roster it is expected he will start on Sunday night over backup Mason Rudolph.

Rudolph led the Steelers to a tie against the winless Lions last Sunday.