ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

How to Watch, Listen: No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Villanova

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BxcHM_0d2lMvGv00

The Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Uncasville, Connecticut, to take on the fifth-ranked Villanova Wildcats in the Hall of Fame Cheez-It Tip-off Tournament.

The tournament features four teams: Tennessee, Villanova, Purdue and North Carolina. The winners of Tennessee-Villanova and Purdue-North Carolina will play for the championship of the tournament, and the losing teams will play a consolation game.

No. 17 Tennessee kicks off the tournament with a 1:00 p.m. ET tip-off against No. 5 Villanova. More details on how to watch and listen to the game are below.

How to Watch:

-ESPN NewsFans

-WatchESPN via ESPN App

-espn.com/watch

How to Listen:

-Local Vol Network affiliate

-Channel 85 on Sirius, Sirius XM and the Sirius XM App

Series With the Wildcats

-Since 1950, Villanova leads 3-1

-The two most recent games were at neutral sites

-The Vols victory against 'Nova came in 2011 at the NIT Season Tipoff in New York City's Madison Square Garden.

-In the most recent meeting at the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis, the Vols led the Wildcats by 12 at halftime (46-34), but Villanova eventually won 85-76.

-Rick Barnes is 9-8 against Villanova as a head coach. He was 7-6 against the Wildcats while at Providence

-Barnes is 2-2 against Villanova Head Coach Jay Wright

A Tennessee win would mark the 15th ranked win for Rick Barnes, and it would be the sixth against top-10 teams.

The Vols are on a nine-game win streak against non-conference opponents, with their last loss coming to Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January of 2020.

The tournament's championship game will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the consolation game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee-Purdue would be a rematch of the 99-94 Vol loss in the 2019 NCAA March Madness Tournament. Tennessee-North Carolina would see the two face off for the first time since December of 2017, when the Tar Heels bested the Vols 78-73.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Basketball
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

Prized 2023 QB Recruit Vizzina Recaps Visit to Tennessee, More

2023 Briarwood Christian (Ala.) quarterback has quickly become one of the most sought-after signal-callers in the country. Vizzina now holds over 20 Division 1 offers, including Auburn, Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Penn State, among others. He made the trip north to Knoxville over the weekend for Saturday's game against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The prized prospect talks about this and more here.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
247Sports

Former LSU DB Elias Ricks has four schools standing out

Former LSU defensive back Eli Ricks jumped in to the transfer portal this week and said he already has four schools on his short list. Ricks is one of the nation’s top cover corners and is No. 1 rated player in 247Sports Transfer Rankings. He was a freshman All-American for the Tigers but various injuries including a shoulder that just required surgery, cut short his sophomore season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa March Madness#Football#The Tennessee Volunteers#Villanova Wildcats#Tennessee Villanova#Purdue North Carolina#Newsfans#Espn#Vol Network#Sirius Sirius Xm#Providence Barnes#Tar#Volunteer Country
chatsports.com

Arkansas vs. Connecticut: How to watch and listen, team comparisons

WHERE XL Center (16,294), Hartford, Conn. COACHES Arkansas: Mike Neighbors - 80-50 in fifth season at Arkansas and 178-91 in ninth season overall; Connecticut: Geno Auriemma - 1,119-144 in 37th season at Connecticut and overall. SERIES Tied 1-1 LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Connecticut 90-87 on Jan. 28, 2021, in Fayetteville.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes

The Florida State Seminoles and Miami Hurricanes will face off inside Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday. This will be the final time that the Seminoles play at home this season and they're looking to end the slate off with a win while snapping a four-game losing streak to Miami in the process. It won't be easy as the Hurricanes enter this matchup with a lot of momentum. They've won three straight games as quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has begun to find his rhythm.
FLORIDA STATE
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. USF Bulls: How to Watch, Stream, and Listen

The Cincinnati Bearcats are set to face off against the South Florida Bulls this Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Defeating Tulsa last week by a score of 28-20, the Bearcats (9-0, 5-0 American Athletic Conference) stand at No. 5 in the newest edition off the College Football Playoff Rankings. Their remaining opponents prior to the Conference Championship Game are USF, SMU, and Eastern Carolina.
COLLEGE SPORTS
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy