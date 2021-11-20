How to Watch, Listen: No. 17 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Villanova

The Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Uncasville, Connecticut, to take on the fifth-ranked Villanova Wildcats in the Hall of Fame Cheez-It Tip-off Tournament.

The tournament features four teams: Tennessee, Villanova, Purdue and North Carolina. The winners of Tennessee-Villanova and Purdue-North Carolina will play for the championship of the tournament, and the losing teams will play a consolation game.

No. 17 Tennessee kicks off the tournament with a 1:00 p.m. ET tip-off against No. 5 Villanova. More details on how to watch and listen to the game are below.

How to Watch:

-ESPN NewsFans

-WatchESPN via ESPN App

-espn.com/watch

How to Listen:

-Local Vol Network affiliate

-Channel 85 on Sirius, Sirius XM and the Sirius XM App

Series With the Wildcats

-Since 1950, Villanova leads 3-1

-The two most recent games were at neutral sites

-The Vols victory against 'Nova came in 2011 at the NIT Season Tipoff in New York City's Madison Square Garden.

-In the most recent meeting at the 2017 Battle 4 Atlantis, the Vols led the Wildcats by 12 at halftime (46-34), but Villanova eventually won 85-76.

-Rick Barnes is 9-8 against Villanova as a head coach. He was 7-6 against the Wildcats while at Providence

-Barnes is 2-2 against Villanova Head Coach Jay Wright

A Tennessee win would mark the 15th ranked win for Rick Barnes, and it would be the sixth against top-10 teams.

The Vols are on a nine-game win streak against non-conference opponents, with their last loss coming to Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January of 2020.

The tournament's championship game will be at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, and the consolation game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET. Tennessee-Purdue would be a rematch of the 99-94 Vol loss in the 2019 NCAA March Madness Tournament. Tennessee-North Carolina would see the two face off for the first time since December of 2017, when the Tar Heels bested the Vols 78-73.

