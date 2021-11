Governor Cox has announced nearly all Utahns will be eligible for a vaccine booster starting this week. “Almost all Utahns currently reside in a high transmission County and therefore are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 . . . we are asking all providers to provide boosters to any adult in the state of Utah, who would like to receive a booster . . . into the holiday season, we know that families are going to be together, especially with higher risk grandparents and others, and we want people to be as safe as possible,” Cox said.

DAVIS COUNTY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO