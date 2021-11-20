Congress is one step closer to fulfilling its promise to women voters

HARRISBURG – Two bills to restore the balance of power to the three-branch system of governing have passed the PA House State Government Committee and will now go to the full House for consideration. House Bill 2070 provides that any executive order or proclamation issued by the governor, which purports to have the force of law, may not be in effect for more than 21 days, unless extended by concurrent resolution of the General Assembly. House Bill 2069 would provide that a bill to disapprove a regulation approved by the General Assembly would not need to be presented to the governor for his approval. Both bills were introduced by House Speaker, Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler. Since the both bills amend PA’s Constitution, they would need to be approved by the General Assembly this session and next before voters would see the questions on the ballot.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO