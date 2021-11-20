Critics of campus cancel culture launch new university

The University of Maryland at College Park will open five new cultural centers for underrepresented students, the campus’s president announced. Darryll J. Pines assumed the university’s presidency in July 2020 with promises to foster diversity and inclusion on the campus of more than 40,000 students. In the year-plus since, U-Md. officials have opened a newly renovated Muslim prayer space, pledged $40 million to hire and support underrepresented faculty, and, most recently, named a dining hall to honor the state’s Piscataway Conoy Tribe. The school also welcomed a majority-minority freshman class this year.
