Buckeyes starting lineup intact for huge showdown, wait on one game-time call

Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks is a game-time decision on Saturday. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

COLUMBUS — Ohio State has tweaked the approach to stay healthy for championship season.

It seems to be working for the Buckeyes.

The entire projected starting lineup got through the week of preparation for a massive matchup with Michigan State without suffering any losses, and Ohio State will be about as healthy as it could expect to be in late November. There is one key game-time decision looming with top-rotation cornerback Sevyn Banks waiting for clearance, and kickoff returner Emeka Egbuka is out.

But the availability report the Buckeyes confirmed on Saturday essentially had no major surprises for the showdown in the Horseshoe.

“It’s a little bit of a feel thing,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “We want to [back off padded practices] late in the season, typically. But it just depends on the team that you have and kind of how things are going. We just felt that was right based on our schedule, based on the teams we are playing, the way the bye hit. All those things are taken into consideration.

“Usually you want to do it in November. It’s just a matter of when. We felt like that was the right time.”

That decision meant Ohio State didn’t have the full pads on starting on Wednesday, a move designed to keep the roster fresh and close to full speed when it matters most.

The Buckeyes face arguably the toughest two-game closing stretch in the country with consecutive top-10 showdowns starting with Michigan State on Saturday, and defending their Big Ten title could hinge on keeping the first-choice options available.

Outside of the pending status of Sevyn Banks, Ohio State has them.

The Buckeyes confirmed their full availability report on Saturday morning shortly before kickoff, making note that the program doesn’t provide injury or disciplinary details.

Ohio State Game-Time Decisions

CB Sevyn Banks

Unavailable Buckeyes