Pittsburgh Steelers update Ben Roethlisberger's status for Chargers game

Emilee Chinn via Getty Images.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger due to a positive test for COVID-19. That left Mason Rudolph to start in his place. Ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers have provided a positive update on Roethlisberger’s status.

“Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will be activated to the team’s 53-man roster after passing the NFL’s required COVID-19 protocols,” Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten tweeted Saturday morning. “He will fly separately this afternoon with the team’s charter plane to Los Angeles with the expectation of starting Sunday night vs the Chargers.”

Rudolph completed 30 of his 50 pass attempts for 242 yards, one touchdown and one interception in last week’s tie with the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers were planning to be without Roethlisberger again on Sunday

Earlier in the week, the Steelers were planning as if Roethlisberger’s status wouldn’t change ahead of Sunday night’s game. But Roethlisberger is vaccinated, leaving the possibility of his return for the game open. If he was unvaccinated, he would not have been a possibility to suit up.

Roethlisberger actually self reported symptoms ahead of last week’s game. He was then tested, where a positive result was returned. With so much uncertainty surrounding Roethlisberger’s status this week, the Steelers planned as if it would be Rudolph under center yet again.

“Like I told the team yesterday in the team meeting and I’ll tell you guys [the reporters], we’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents that we intend to play. We’re going to build that plan, we’re going to work that plan, we’ve got a young offensive unit, and we’ll let that lead us throughout the week.

“If we get to a point in the week when Ben has an opportunity to get on a moving train, that’s exactly what he’ll do. He’ll be capable of executing the game plan. I really have no reservations about that. … As we come out of the gate tomorrow laying down the foundational things for the week, rest assured that we’ll be focusing our energy on readying Mason Rudolph and highlighting what he does and what the group does with him.”

The Steelers are now 5-3-1 on the season. Sunday night’s kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.

