Robert Griffin III: Georgia, Kirby Smart must still make a quarterback decision

By Jonathan Wagner about 7 hours
Georgia is a perfect 10-0 on the season. The Bulldogs have dominated the nation this year, but the team looks different at quarterback than many expected it to at this point in the season. JT Daniels entered the year as Georgia’s starter, but injuries early in the season forced him to miss time. Stetson Bennett has played well in his place, leaving Georgia head coach Kirby Smart with a tough decision to make at quarterback.

Daniels has been healthy enough to play in recent weeks, but Smart has rolled with Bennett as Georgia’s starting quarterback. As the most important games of the year arrive in the postseason, former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III told Paul Finebaum that Georgia and Kirby Smart must make a definitive decision at quarterback.

“If you remember Paul, I came on your show and we talked about that quarterback situation many, many weeks ago,” Griffin said. “Everyone talked about how we started a quarterback controversy because JT Daniels was hurt and Stetson Bennett went in against UAB. Yes, I know it was UAB. But he threw for five touchdowns and he looked unbelievable.”

Griffin: Daniels’ return from injury has clouded Georgia’s quarterback room

Bennett has completed 65.1 percent of his passes this season. He has thrown for 1,625 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interception. Bennett also has 233 rushing yards and one score on the ground. Daniels has played sparingly, but he has been efficient when he has played. On the season, he has completed 74.4 percent of his passes for 649 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

“As JT Daniels has gotten healthier throughout the year, there’s always been that cloud hovering over that quarterback position. Here’s the one thing I know: That defense is a championship level defense. Either of those quarterbacks I feel like can ride that defense to a national championship. But at some point Kirby Smart is going to have to make a decision and say, ‘this quarterback can go win us some games.’ And I don’t know if that’s Stetson Bennett. I don’t think anybody knows.”

Despite not being Georgia’s starting quarterback entering the season, Smart has maintained confidence in Bennett. Bennett offers an added dimension with his legs, something that Daniels doesn’t do. Smart has continued defending Bennett, saying that he has worked hard to be where he is today.

“I’m not going to overthink it with Stetson,” Smart said earlier in the week. “We’re trying to go game by game to get him better. I’m so proud of what he’s been through. For a young man that was a three coming out of spring, three going into fall camp, three coming out of fall camp, what does it say about his character that he stuck around and he kept working to get better? That’s actually what you’re supposed to do in life: overcome hurdles and obstacles, and he’s done that. But as far as forecasting him as a quarterback and winning — I mean, we’re worried about Charleston Southern right now.”

