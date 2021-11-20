ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Reed Sheppard, 2023 Top-25 prospect, commits to Kentucky

By Joe Tipton
 5 days ago
Reed Sheppard / Player submitted photo

Reed Sheppard, a 6-foot-2 combo guard out of London (Ky.) North Laurel has committed to Kentucky basketball for the class of 2023, he tells On3.

The Wildcats are off to a strong start as Sheppard is Kentucky’s first commitment of the 2023 class. Kentucky has also offered 2023 prospects Robert Dillingham, DJ Wagner, Elijah Fisher, Mackenzie Mgbako, Mookie Cook, JJ Taylor, and Kwame Evans Jr.

Sheppard ultimately chose the Kentucky Wildcats over offers from Virginia, Ohio State, Indiana, Louisville, amongst others.

Reed Sheppard is the No. 22 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is ranked as the No. 6 combo guard and the No. 1 player in Kentucky.

Did Sheppard know he would always end up at Kentucky?

Sheppard was raised in a ‘Kentucky Wildcats home’. His father, Jeff Sheppard, was a two-time national champion with the Wildcats (1996, 1998), and later went on to play professionally briefly. His mother, Stacey Reed Sheppard, finished as a top-10 all-time leading scorer for the Wildcats.

Kentucky basketball is in Reed Sheppard’s blood, but does that mean Kentucky was always the obvious choice? The answer is no.

“Before they even offered or started talking to me, I didn’t really see myself going to Kentucky,” Sheppard said. “I’ve been around it my whole life and I’m always hearing stuff about it. I thought it would be kind of nice to go somewhere else. But when they started talking to me, I realized this is what I love. Just growing up around it, the fans are talking to me, it’s pretty cool. Once they offered, I was just like ‘wow.’ Not a lot of people get the opportunity to play basketball at Kentucky. Now knowing that I have that opportunity, and of course, being from Kentucky…and mom and dad both playing there as well…it’s insane to think. It hasn’t always been Kentucky, but just over the course of time, it’s gradually gotten more and more me leaning towards Kentucky. It’s been a good trip for sure.”

