Another new Smash Bros.-like is joining the fray, but it's not coming to Switch! Hear the panel discuss WB's MultiVersus and why it's not coming to Nintendo's platform. Plus, it's been an up and down week for remakes and remasters, and the NVC crew talks about the merits and faults of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, as well as the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy remasters. Stick around for your questions answered on another round of Question Block! 00:00:00 - Why Isn't MultiVersus On Switch? 00:08:11 - Legend of Zelda Game & Watch Review 00:15:38 - Thoughts on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl 00:27:00 - Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Remaster Discussion 00:35:50 - Seth Takes: Transferring Saves on the Switch 00:43:41 - Top Nintendo Games: Earthbound & Pokemon Yellow 00:53:03 - News Blast: Nintendo Wii U Anniversary Chat 01:01:09 - Question Block!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO