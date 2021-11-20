More mild, more clouds Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! As promised showers and storms are currently moving through the northern tier of the ArkLaTex and will continue push south as we go throughout the morning hours. Expect some locally heavy rain and a couple of thunderstorms as the cold front moves through the region before we dry out this afternoon. Behind the front we are tracking colder weather both for Black Friday as well as Saturday. In addition to the cooler weather, it is looking more and more likely we could see some showers Saturday evening, especially across the southern tier of the region. But after Saturday night we are expecting sunshine to return Sunday and for it to stick around through at least the middle of next week along with temperatures that should move into the 70s.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO