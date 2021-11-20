A Few Holiday Turkeys

According to research conducted by the Economist/YouGov, fully 28 percent of Republicans believe Donald Trump will be “reinstated” as president on or before Jan. 1, 2022. That means around 14 million people believe, or have been led to believe, a delusion that is literally impossible. There is nothing in...
ROME, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy has given safe haven to Sharbat Gula, the green-eyed "Afghan Girl" whose 1985 photo in National Geographic became a symbol of her country's wars, Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said on Thursday. The government intervened after Gula asked for help to leave Afghanistan following...
The IRS's next wave of stimulus checks, which will be sent three weeks from tomorrow, will be different from the previous six tranches of payments. In 2021, this will be the final round of Child Tax Credit stimulus checks. Since July, the federal government has been sending them out every...
While most Americans are preparing to have a nice day with their families on Thanksgiving, pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood is spending the holiday on Telegram, complaining about his children, and sparking a civil war in the QAnon world. Wood, who said on Thursday that his children would once again not...
Vice President Kamala Harris spent over $500 on cookware in a Parisian shop amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty at home in the U.S. The vice president visited the shop on her four-day diplomatic trip to Paris last week, reportedly dropping 516 euros on pots and pans at high-end cookware store E. Dehillerin.
Israel and the United States are likely dividing up responsibility for attacking targets related to the Iranian-led Shi’ite radical axis in Syria, a new report from an Israeli research center said on Wednesday. The report, by the Alma Center, stated, “In every sector, the purpose of the attacks is different.”...
The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had...
President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! 🚨The White House this morning authorized a release from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve amid high gas prices. More on that below. But first:. The Supreme Court will hear challenges to the EPA's climate authority. Here's what to know. In our crowded news...
Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has called on the Biden administration to regulate the cryptocurrency markets. She warned that countries like Russia or China, as well as nonstate actors, could manipulate all kinds of technology to their advantage and destabilize countries as well as the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.
Stephen K. Bannon, the former Trump White House adviser, has filed an opposition to the U.S. district court’s standard protective order for discovery, which prohibits either side from releasing documents or evidence publicly. Bannon, 67, pleaded not guilty last week to contempt-of-Congress charges, and his legal team previously argued that...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000.
The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000.
The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks.
Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279.
Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%.
Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
The diligent false reporting by media that claims Kyle Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-15 style rifle when he “crossed state lines” prior to his fatal shootings in Kenosha, Wis., has resulted in corrections and remarkable mockery since the relying on the false coverage of the trial still continues. What...
Eric J. Topol is a professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research. Michael T. Osterholm is Regents Professor and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Even though the United States is...
