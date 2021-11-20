ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Charlevoix Circle mARkeT

northernexpress.com
 5 days ago

Nov. 19 - Dec. 30. Featuring local handmade items, original...

www.northernexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
northernexpress.com

A Homespun, History-rich Festival of Trees in Benzie

There are festivals of trees, and then there are Festivals of Trees. Consider this year’s three-day extravaganza (Nov. 26-28) for Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County to be one of the coolest. A near-20-year tradition, this event last year raised $7,000 for the nonprofit. This year, they’re going even bigger.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
northernexpress.com

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
VISUAL ART
northernexpress.com

Handmade Holiday Craft Show

Benefits Brother Dan's Food Pantry. The Community Building will host local vendors featuring handmade items for sale. Brother Dan's will be collecting admission & concession sales to benefit feeding local families. Admission: $2 or a nonperishable food item.
ADVOCACY
northernexpress.com

10th Annual Michigan Beer & Wine Festival

Taste an array of Michigan craft beer, cider & wine. Learn about beer & wine making, tasting notes, & the operations of local beer & wine makers. Enjoy food stations from Treetops' culinary team. $40 per person; includes 15 tasting tickets, access to the event, & souvenir glass/mug. Designated drivers: Admission is free & you receive a souvenir glass/mug for non-alcoholic beverages.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri#Charlevoix Circle Of Arts
focusnewspaper.com

Full Circle Arts Holiday Market Show And Sale, Dec. 2 – 30

Hickory – Full Circle Arts invites the public to a special Holiday Market Night Thursday, December 2, 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Art and gifts will be available for sale, and refreshments will be provided. It will also be an opportunity to meet many of the artists who are participating in FCA’s Holiday Market Show December 2 to 30, to honor the holiday season.
HICKORY, NC
northernexpress.com

Artisan TC’s Smoke on the Water

However hazy your memories of those post-bar-hopping nights spent sweating buckets of booze into your sateen clubbin’ shirt as you dominated the Shimmers dance floor in the old Holiday Inn Express in Traverse City, your mind will be equally — if not more — blown when you enter Artisan, the new hot spot inside the hotel's much better-looking big sister, Delamar Traverse City.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
northernexpress.com

"The Savannah Sipping Society"

Adults: $28; youth under 18: $15 (plus fees) Filled with laughter & misadventures, middle-aged women successfully bond & find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from Nov. 18 - Dec. 4, starting at 2:00pm on Sundays & 7:30pm on all other days. (No performance on Thanksgiving.)
MOVIES
northernexpress.com

Indulge The Wild at Heart

For those seeking a little post-lockdown adventure …. If you're looking to give someone the gift of sheer adrenaline this holiday season, consider booking them a jump with Skydive Charlevoix. Starting at $249, your loved one can leap out of a plane two miles above the Lake Michigan shoreline and experience the thrill of freefalling at 120 mph before blissfully gliding back to terra firma with their parachute. The whole parachute ride lasts about 4 to 7 minutes, but the memory will last a lifetime. The pros at SDC make it safe, easy, and fun with pre-flight training and tandems for those who've never jumped, plus an Accelerated Freefall Program for those who aspire to go solo. To book or inquire, call (231) 330-3483 or visit skydivecharlevoix.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
northernexpress.com

Storytime Adventures

Featuring "I'm A Turkey" by Jim Arnosky. Jim created a picture book from a catchy, spoken-word song that is a favorite in schools. This humorous song filled with factual information about turkeys is fun for Thanksgiving — & all year round.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
9&10 News

Menu Monday: Let’s Visit Vue Wine Bar in Charlevoix

Recently opened by owners Chuck and Elizabeth Schilling, David Levy, and manager-sommelier Micki McGuire. This place is called VUE, pronounced like view, for a reason…the stunning view on the water, overlooking the red lighthouse and ships sailing the channel through the Charlevoix Memorial Drawbridge!. Offering over 100 wines from all...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Elkhart Truth

A circle of chairs

I’m not sure how it started because these last 18 months dealing with the killjoy called COVID are still a blur. But I do remember seeing folding chairs in a quasi circle the summer of 2020, where neighbors sat 6 feet apart on Fridays around 5 p.m. They were at the entrance leading to our little road to the river channel behind our houses. The chairs disappeared when the temperatures dipped and so did we snowbirds.
PUBLIC HEALTH
northernexpress.com

Tickle Their Tastebuds

If, like John Waters, the only thing they like better than talking about food is eating it, this list is for them. Or you. Because it has ideas for you … to buy for them. You get the idea. Spice Things Up. Since 1984, when Alden Mill House first started...
SHOPPING
My North.com

GIVE 2021: Home Again with Charlevoix Area Humane Society

Charlevoix Area Human Society has found a way to build financial support for their shelter through a new program, however, this program is in need of year-round donors and shoppers. Learn how you can support this project and additional Northern Michigan nonprofits featured in our 2021 GIVE issue. The policy...
CHARLEVOIX, MI
northernexpress.com

Santa's Workshop Craft & Vendor Expo

First 50 people through the door will receive a free goodie bag. RSVP on the event page as "going" to be entered into the $50 VISA giveaway. Must RSVP by Nov. 15 to be entered, & must be present to win. Drawing at 3pm.
GAYLORD, MI
WBRE

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
saddlebrookeprogress.com

Community Circle Players

Community Circle Players (CCP) is thrilled to have Dana Goldsmith volunteer as its first official stage manager—the key person who makes sure props, sets, and actors are all in place. For CCP’s current, unique production, the challenge is to creatively and technically string all eight plays together to make a cohesive show. Dana is ready.
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
The Jewish Press

Closing The Circle

We drew up in the cab, my eyes were closed, superstitiously. I had merely told the driver the number of the house in Broom Lane, Manchester, where we wanted him to stop at, but had not described the identifying feature imprinted on my mind, the phrase I had heard hundreds of times so long ago.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
chscommunicator.com

Circling the Drain

Michael Vial, now a CHS English teacher, stepped into the street carrying only his guitar and his CDs when he got hit. Next thing he knew he was on the ground, surrounded by shattered glass. He didn’t realize he had been hit by a car until he saw the wheel a few feet from his head. It was 2016, and Vial had been on his way to play a gig at the Ark, a music venue in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy