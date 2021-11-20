ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toys for Tots Drop-off Events

 5 days ago

Please stay in your car while dropping off a new, unwrapped toy. A...

theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett trail ride benefits Toys for Tots

MATTAPOISETT — Dirt bike riders from around New England came to Mattapoisett on Sunday, Nov. 14 to participate in a trail ride benefiting Toys for Tots. Over 100 riders attended the event, which was hosted by Southeastern Massachusetts riding group Pilgrim Sands Trail Riders and the New England Trail Riders Association.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Gettysburg Times

Toys for Tots donations down

Toys for Tots brings holiday cheer to thousands of children in the Adams-Hanover area each year. Last year, the Adams-Hanover chapter delivered more than 10,000 toys to 3,330 children. This year, requests have increased and the program is looking to increase donations by 15 to 20 percent, said Christopher Bunty, local coordinator.
HANOVER, PA
WWLP 22News

Toys for Tots at 22News begins this Thursday

Our full scale Toys for Tots Drive begins this Thursday! After hosting an online toy drive last year for children in need in western Massachusetts, we are excited to welcome you back to our studios to collect gifts in person.
yourconroenews.com

Annual Toys for Tots holiday drive kicks off in Montgomery County

To ensure that the magic of Christmas shines through for every child this holiday season, the Eastex Detachment Marine Corps League kicked off its annual Toys for Tots holiday toy drive at Conroe’s Montgomery County Memorial Library System Central Library Friday morning. According to toysfortots.org, the national Toys for Tots...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
williamsonherald.com

Toys for Tots collection sites open in Brentwood

The Brentwood Fire and Rescue Department is now collecting new and unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots through the GraceWorks Ministries Manger program. The event will run through Monday, Dec. 13. Donations will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at any of the four Brentwood Fire and Rescue stations, the John P. Holt Brentwood Library, the Brentwood Service Center, the Brentwood Police Department or Brentwood City Hall.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Dearborn Press & Guide

Toys for Tots donations accepted at Dearborn Heights libraries

Mayor Bill Bazzi, Branch Librarian Carolyn Smith, Marketing Librarian Jill Wioskowski, and some furry John F. Kennedy Library residents recently kick-started the U.S. Marine Reserve Toys For Tots campaign. There are collection sites for new, unwrapped toys – not stuffed animals – near both libraries’ circulation desks until December 18.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
FL Radio Group

Sen Helming Announces Toys for Tots Participation

State Senator Pam Helming is once again participating in the Marine Corps’ Tots for Tots Program. Donations of new, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at her office at 425 Exchange Street in Geneva. Williamson Public Library will be joining Helming by setting up a collection box at its location at 6380 Route 21, Williamson. Toys for Tots is in particular need of gifts for teens and pre-teens, as well as traditionally popular items including books, footballs, soccer balls, basketballs, and Play-Doh. Helming says the 54th District has been extremely generous with past donations.
GENEVA, NY
sierranewsonline.com

Toys For Tots Celebrates 31 Years of Supporting the Marines

Guest Article by Dr. Starnes at Oakhurst Family Chiropractic. Christmas is first about remembering our Lord, Jesus Christ. It also has special meaning about giving. My kid’s are all grown up now. They are 3 amazing young men which have made me very proud. Another joy at Christmas: are the young faces Christmas morning, their joy & glow.
Southwest Virginia Today

Toys for Tots launched for 2021

Toys for Tots donation boxes are at a number of locations in Floyd, and items can be donated for until Dec. 23. Donations made in Floyd will stay in Floyd and benefit local families this Christmas. An annual initiative by the Marine Corps Reserve and League Detachment #1190 in Christiansburg,...
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WJLA

National Harbor kicks off holidays with tree lighting event, will host Toys For Tots drive

The National Harbor added some early cheer to the holiday season Saturday by holding a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at sunset. While the tree is visible for all to see and enjoy, you may consider visiting on Saturday, Dec. 4. That's when National Harbor is hosting a Toys For Tots drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., so you can come see the lights, bring a toy and spread some extra holiday joy.
WILX-TV

Toys for Tots is Here and We Need Your Help!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX, along with Adado Sales and Mercantile Bank are partnering with the Marine Corp to collect toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need. By donating a new, unwrapped toy to any of the local drop off locations below, you will help bring the joy and magic of Christmas and send a message of hope to local less fortunate children. From now through December 3rd, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations. Then stay with News 10 as we highlight the amazing stories behind Toys for Tots, the selfless volunteers and the effects this program has on our community.
LANSING, MI
geneva.il.us

City Participating In Toys For Tots Program

The City of Geneva is looking to put smiles on children's faces during the holidays by participating in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's Toys For Tots program. The community is invited to drop off new, unwrapped gifts at two City locations outside the entrance of the City Hall Building Division, 109 James St.; and the vestibule at the Geneva Public Works Department, 1800 South St. The last day to donate is Friday, Dec. 10.
GENEVA, IL
wxxv25.com

Cruisin’ at Captain Al’s for Toys for Tots

With Christmas just around the corner, the United States Marine Corps and Captain Al’s in Gulfport teamed up for their yearly Toys for Tots car show. Though Cruisin’ the Coast is now in the rear-view mirror, local cruisers gathered in the Captain Al’s parking lot to give people another taste of the Gulf’s favorite car show.
GULFPORT, MS
The Light 103.9

Register for Raleigh’s Toys for Tots

Raleigh Parks is pleased to offer Toys for Tots to families in need this holiday season! Registration Dates Monday, Nov. 15: 5–7 p.m. at Hill Street Park Community Center (2307 Hill St. Raleigh) Tuesday, Nov. 16: 4:30–6 p.m. at Peach Road Park Cultural Center (911 Ileagnes Rd. Raleigh) Registration Requirements Register children from newborn to 13 […]
RALEIGH, NC

