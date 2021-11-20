Toys for Tots Drop-off Events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX, along with Adado Sales and Mercantile Bank are partnering with the Marine Corp to collect toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need. By donating a new, unwrapped toy to any of the local drop off locations below, you will help bring the joy and magic of Christmas and send a message of hope to local less fortunate children. From now through December 3rd, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations. Then stay with News 10 as we highlight the amazing stories behind Toys for Tots, the selfless volunteers and the effects this program has on our community.

