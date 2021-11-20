Tickle Their Tastebuds

Does your loved one find relief through better sleep, a glowing complexion, or just a straight-up shot of something that is not vodka? Something on this list will surely work. Maybe your stressed person is of the dim lights/binaural beats/lavender oil breed. If this is the case, consider indulging them in a spa day at one of your local venues or an overnight package at Crystal Mountain, any of the three Boyne spas, The Homestead, or Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Surrounded by northern Michigan's natural beauty, guests relax and rejuvenate with massages, skin and body treatments, saunas, whirlpools, hot tubs, and food and drink. Gift this on the condition they invite you, too. Prices vary.
