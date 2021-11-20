ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickle Their Tastebuds

By Krista Weaver
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf, like John Waters, the only thing they like better than talking about food is eating it, this list is for them. Or you. Because it has ideas for you … to buy for them. You get the idea. Spice Things Up. Since 1984, when Alden Mill House first...

Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
Palette Bistro’s Acorn Squash

Known for its casual-upscale vibe and built on a foundation of Mediterranean flavor, Palette Bistro’s ever-evolving menu of small plates, brick-oven offerings, and locally sourced ingredients has made the place an Up North foodie find since the region’s WineGuys Restaurant Group opened it in 2010. Our latest favorite: Palette’s autumn...
The Noodle Man Heads Back To EP To Excite Tastebuds & Warm Souls

Get ready because the Noodle Man is heading back to El Paso with his savory Thai eats this weekend, and it's just too good to pass up. Dream Kasestatad aka The Noodle Man will bring his Pranom Thai Pop-Up again to Old Sheepdog Brewery with more tasty Thai options this weekend.
Michigan State
Sugar Plum Fairy Tea

Enjoy an afternoon of festive activities with principal performers of the Crooked Tree Arts Center School of Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” including: Clara, Nutcracker, Snow Queen, Dew Drop Fairy, & the Sugar Plum Fairy. Each reservation includes tea or lemonade, treats, tea sandwiches, a reading of “The Nutcracker” story, & a ticket to a performance of “The Nutcracker.” Performances of “The Nutcracker” are Dec. 11 at 3pm & 7pm, & Dec. 12 at 3pm at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts, Bay Harbor. Adults, $35; up to age 18: $30.
Indulge The Wild at Heart

For those seeking a little post-lockdown adventure …. If you're looking to give someone the gift of sheer adrenaline this holiday season, consider booking them a jump with Skydive Charlevoix. Starting at $249, your loved one can leap out of a plane two miles above the Lake Michigan shoreline and experience the thrill of freefalling at 120 mph before blissfully gliding back to terra firma with their parachute. The whole parachute ride lasts about 4 to 7 minutes, but the memory will last a lifetime. The pros at SDC make it safe, easy, and fun with pre-flight training and tandems for those who've never jumped, plus an Accelerated Freefall Program for those who aspire to go solo. To book or inquire, call (231) 330-3483 or visit skydivecharlevoix.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
Artisan TC’s Smoke on the Water

However hazy your memories of those post-bar-hopping nights spent sweating buckets of booze into your sateen clubbin’ shirt as you dominated the Shimmers dance floor in the old Holiday Inn Express in Traverse City, your mind will be equally — if not more — blown when you enter Artisan, the new hot spot inside the hotel's much better-looking big sister, Delamar Traverse City.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Weekend Spotlight: Four indoor events to pique your senses and tastebuds

We have a few interesting happenings on deck this weekend with another adapted musical, some food and drink tastings, an artistic craft fair, and some wild and scenic films for your enjoyment. Rent: School Edition. Friday, November 12 through Sunday, November 14—Belfast. Last weekend Camden Hills High School was the...
ROCKLAND, ME
Charlevoix Circle mARkeT

Nov. 19 - Dec. 30. Featuring local handmade items, original art, & locally produced specialty treats. An opening reception will be held on Fri., Nov. 19 from 5-7pm with complimentary food, drinks & entertainment. Closed on Sundays.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
Soothe the Stressed

Does your loved one find relief through better sleep, a glowing complexion, or just a straight-up shot of something that is not vodka? Something on this list will surely work. Maybe your stressed person is of the dim lights/binaural beats/lavender oil breed. If this is the case, consider indulging them in a spa day at one of your local venues or an overnight package at Crystal Mountain, any of the three Boyne spas, The Homestead, or Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Surrounded by northern Michigan's natural beauty, guests relax and rejuvenate with massages, skin and body treatments, saunas, whirlpools, hot tubs, and food and drink. Gift this on the condition they invite you, too. Prices vary.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Recipe exchange: A bowl full of love and holiday cookie exploration

I had a conversation with a friend on Twitter the other day and it made me think. What is pot pie really? I said it’s another example of a Pennsylvania Dutch food that defies definition. It’s just like whoopie pies, which aren’t a pie at all. They are basically two small sponge cakes sandwiched around filling. Back to pot pie: The Dutch version doesn’t have a crust at all so it’s not pie. It’s ...
RECIPES
This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
What Chick-Fil-A Employees Wish You Would Stop Doing When Ordering

As a fast food restaurant, Chick-fil-A has managed to achieve cult status among its fans that vouch for its tasty food options like chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. As noted by USA Today, Chick-fil-A was picked by consumers as the best fast food restaurant in 2021. And according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, the eatery won top honors for the seventh year in a row. So they're doing something right!
RESTAURANTS
McDonald's New Burger Debuts at These Locations Today

Today marks the American debut of McDonald's highly anticipated new burger. The chain will begin selling the McPlant at a handful of locations across the country, ushering in a new era of plant-based menu items going as mainstream as it gets. The McPlant will become available at only eight McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS

