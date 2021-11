Join Two Bikes on Saturday, November 20th 2021 as we celebrate the season of giving by hosting Knoxville’s third annual Cranksgiving! Cranksgiving is a national event that combines bike riding and giving back. This scavenger hunt/food drive will send teams of riders across the city to various grocery stores to collect food items to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Basically, it’s all about food for people in need and riding bikes with friends, new and old.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO