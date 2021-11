When Bradley L. Bowers steps into the studio behind his New Orleans home to shape pieces for his ceramic serving-ware collection, his mind lingers on family, and history, and the art of gathering. He thinks of his maternal grandmother, Dorothy; he moved to the Crescent City to help care for her as she succumbed to Alzheimer’s, but before that, she lived most of her adult life in Clemson, South Carolina, tending tomatoes and just about every other vegetable. And of his father, born in Nigeria, with its tradition of communal eating. And of the enslaved Africans once forced to learn the techniques of French cuisine, whose stories he learned of around the time he began studying the porcelain of Limoges, France, during a postgraduate fellowship at his alma mater, the Savannah College of Art and Design.

