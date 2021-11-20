ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
While BTC's Hashrate Climbs Higher, Bitcoin's Mining Difficulty Nears All-Time High

bitcoin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the last 90 days, Bitcoin’s hashrate has been climbing higher and has been slowly nearing the all-time high (ATH) the network captured six months ago in May. The accelerated hashrate has caused the network difficulty to rise, as Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has adjusted upward nine times in a row to...

news.bitcoin.com

bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Hits All-Time Highs Against Turkish Lira As It Collapses

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. The Turkish lira has been in free fall after President Erdogan demanded the...
Benzinga

Over 1M Ethereum Burned: $4.2B Of ETH Destroyed

Over 1 million Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been burned so far thanks to the implementation of the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559, which rolled out in August as part of the London network software upgrade and started the mass destruction of Ether. What Happened: Ethereum burn data website WatchTheBurn shows...
zycrypto.com

Crypto Whale Acquires Over 800 Billion SHIB Tokens Despite Shiba Inu Crashing 50%

According to the cryptocurrency investment monitoring tool, WhaleAlert, one cryptocurrency whale seems to be loading up on meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The investor shelled out $36,890,600 to purchase over 850 billion SHIB tokens. The transaction appears to be either an over-the-counter (OTC) trade or a private transaction. This particular...
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Be Setting Massive Bear Trap – Here Are His Scenarios for BTC

A closely followed crypto strategist and trader is saying that Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent price correction could just be a massive bear trap. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst Cred tells TechnicalRoundup’s 32,600 YouTube subscribers that it is within the realm of possibilities that Bitcoin is currently shaking out traders below $60,000 before igniting on an epic rally.
bitcoin.com

Mercadolibre to Allow Users to Invest in Cryptocurrencies From Its Platform

Mercadolibre, one of the biggest online retailers in Latin America, has started rolling cryptocurrency trading services to a selection of their customers and plans to expand this test in the coming weeks. Mercadopago, the payments service native to the platform, will allow these customers to purchase, hold and sell cryptocurrencies directly from the platform. The pilot run will start in Brasil and it might extend to other countries later.
bitcoin.com

Number of Africa-Based Users on Kucoin Platform Surges by 200% in First 10 Months of 2021

Despite largely lagging behind the rest of the world on many other metrics, Africa however appears to have taken the lead where cryptocurrency or the blockchain is concerned. In African countries that are plagued by currency woes or hyperinflation, cryptocurrencies have emerged as a genuine alternative store of value. The same digital currencies are also increasingly becoming the preferred means of sending remittances or for making cross-border payments.
itechpost.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: Experts See Massive Surge to $11000 as ETH Gets Stronger

With its immense rise in recent days, analysts are expecting Ethereum to reach a value of $11,000 in the near future. After hitting a record-high $4,878 per token the past week, Ethereum's rise is considered reminiscent of a similar Bitcoin surge in 2017, Deseret News noted. Bitcoin at that time skyrocketed by 236 percent from $6,000 per coin to $19,000 in just one month.
invezz.com

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price forecast: further gains to be limited

Crypto.com Coin has been in a strong bullish trend lately. It has defied the odds by rising while Bitcoin and Ethereum retreat. There is more room for the coin to grow but gains could be limited. The Crypto.com (CRO/USD) price has been in a remarkable rally in the past few...
Benzinga

Retail Interest In Shiba Inu Falls 60% Since October Peak

Search volume for meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has declined by 60% on Google since peaking Oct. 24. What Happened: Sharing a screenshot depicted SHIB’s interest over time, market analyst Alex Kruger hypothesized the waning interest in the coin appeared to signal the coin has passed its peak in terms of price action.
The Independent

Ethereum is a better bet than bitcoin, JPMorgan says

Ethereum could be a better bet for investors than bitcoin, according to US banking giant JPMorgan Chase.The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency has risen in price by more than 500 per cent in 2021, compared to a 96 per cent rise for BTC, and now has a market cap roughly half that of bitcoin’s.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketOne of the reasons for investors to place their faith in Ethereum (ether) over bitcoin is the utility that its underlying technology offers, a recent research note from JPMorgan claimed.It has already played a leading role in the emerging industry...
Benzinga

Why Tesla's Stock Looks Headed For All-Time Highs

On Monday, Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter "at least 50%" of (his) tweets were made on a porcelain throne. MIT research scientist Rex Fridman responded to say “so then Twitter is a game of thrones,” to which Musk replied with a laughing-out-loud emoji. Fridman’s quip,...
ambcrypto.com

‘Ten years from now… Everybody’s gonna wish they just bought more Bitcoin’

Despite heightened adoption and acceptance, it can’t be denied that the whole cryptocurrency industry is perceived to be a high-risk investment. In fact, many are averse to the constant market volatility, scams, hacks, rug pulls, and speculation plaguing the market. This is, perhaps, even truer for the DeFi sector. Especially...
MarketWatch

Longeveron stock vaults to another all-time high

Longeveron shares jumped 117% to $21.62 on Monday to their highest level since the company went public in February at $10 a share. The stock has been rising sharply since Thursday, when the biotechnology company said its Lomecel-B for the treatment of a congenital heart defect in infants (Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome) affecting about 1,000 babies a year was granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation by the Food and Drug Administration. The stock catapulted 120% on Thursday and continued rising on Friday and Monday. Prior to the announcement, the stock's highest price was about $8.45 a share on March 11 and a low of $2.84 a share earlier this year. Volume on the stock hit 98 million shares on Monday, compared to its average daily volume of 110,000 shares. Even with the share price boost, Longeveron's market cap remans small at about $192 million.
Benzinga

The Reasons For Tesla's Latest Surge: Is It The Time For New All-Time Highs?

In October, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) set a record with the largest dollar value increase in market capitalization, in the shortest period of time, in stock market history. The stock price soared from $800 to over $1,200 a share. As a result, the company joined Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) in the elite group of companies with a market cap of over $1 trillion.
